Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cold winds, EIA in Montana, BHSS horse sale deadline, barrel jackpots, team roping

I think fall is definitely here. As my Dad always said, I'm wondering what I did with my summer's wages! It's been pretty raw here in this area. Low temps and steady wind have had me looking for some layers to add. The flies sure aren't bad though and I haven't had to wash any bugs off my windshield for a week or so.

The winter riding schedule is in place at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It's Monday through Wednesday most of the time, starting at 8 a.m. There are occasionally other events scheduled, so you might want to check out the calendar on the website to be sure before you haul.

Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) has been verified in Gallatin County, Mont. The infected horses were discovered when a routine Coggins tests were done for out of state movement. Since the disease is often fatal and horses can be infected for life (plus be a carrier) if they live, it is generally recommended that the horse be euthanized. EIA, or swamp fever, is spread by biting insects and occasionally needles. The premises where the horses reside are under quarantine. Bozeman is in Gallatin County, though the location of the horses has not been reported and I'm not implying they are in that city. This points out the value and importance of testing for EIA and why Coggins tests are necessary.

The consignment deadline for the big, two day Black Hills Stock Show horse sale is Nov. 10! Get those consignments in as soon as you can!

A Cloverleaf Barrel Racing productions jackpot will be Nov. 11 at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. You can enter on site and entries close that day at noon. Exhibitions will be 10-noon, Open 4D and youth sidepot will run together starting at 12:30. Call 605-490-7661 for details.

Nov. 18-19 are the dates for the Wrangler Team Roping championship at Central WY Indoor Arena, Casper, Wyo. You'll enter both days at 9 a.m. And rope at 10. Saturday is Open with #s 6-9. Sunday is #s 3-5. There will be a trophy trailer awarded to the high point roper. The office is 406-348-2460 or for general info, call producer Charlie Sadler at 307-752-5096.

The NRCA finals are coming up on Thanksgiving weekend at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. In conjunction with it will be the Thanksgiving barrel race on Nov. 26. You can call in your entry on the 25th , 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 605-490-7661, or enter on site. Office opens at 9:30 a.m., exhibitions will be 8-10 a.m., with the open 4D and youth run together at 10 a.m. For more information call Amanda Richardson at 605-490-7661.

There will be an American rodeo steer wrestling qualifier at the Event Center on Dec. 22-23. I'll get some more details as it gets closer.

Also a ways off, but sooner than you might believe is the 16th Annual New Years Even Buck and Ball. The rough stock rodeo will bring in the New Year with style when the top riders are paired with the top stock, many of whom have just been to the WNFR. It will start at 4 p.m. with dinner and live music, the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and a dance will follow. This all happens at the Cam-Plex Wyo Center, Gillette, Wyo. I guarantee it's a great time with amazing action. Tickets are on sale now and I recommend getting them soon as it has sold out in the past.

Well, that's my circle for the week. I think I'll get my horse off this windy ridge and call it a day. Have a wonderful week.