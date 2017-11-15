Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: NRCA finals, WNFR sendoff party, dressage clinic, Craig At Midnight stats, bucking horse futurity

Finally, some warmer days to get fall work done. We got the calves shipped last week and they did well. I was amazed at how heavy they were in spite of drought and getting hailed out during the summer. I don't know what those cows were grazing, but whatever it was, it had what it took. Pretty pleased with the job they did and very happy to have them moved to different pasture for the winter.

The NRCA Rodeo finals will be November 24-26 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. with the Sunday perf at 1 p.m. There will be all the usual wonderful rodeo events, plus mini bull riding. Also, there will be a team roping and barrel jackpot separate from the rodeo and the Cowboy Christmas Mall trade show.

The annual WNFR sendoff party put on by the Black Hills Roundup crew will be November 25 at the Branding Iron Steakhouse south of Belle Fourche, S.D. It will start at 7 p.m. with some live music, a calcutta, good food and fun.

There's a clinic of a little different kind coming up on November 25. Star Impressions Equine is hosting a Mari Monda Zdunic American Dressage clinic at their place at Box Elder, S.D. Mari is a high level dressage competitor and trainer and is a wonderful person in general. Her clinic will be educational for anyone who works with horses, I promise. They are accepting 10 riders and all auditors. Call 508-463-7229 for more info.

Powder River Rodeo recently had a little contest on Facebook challenging folks to guess how big their great bareback horse Craig At Midnight is. Now, I knew he was big. He towers above the chute gates in the arena and makes the bareback riders look like little kids when on him. So, it didn't surprise me that he is a strapping 18 hands tall and tips the scales at a dainty 1,700 pounds. He's an amazing athlete and a real character besides. He'll be heading for the WNFR next month to try to help some cowboys make it to the pay window.

Attention bucking horse breeders! Futurity entries are being taken now for the Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale held December 30 (during the day before the Bucking Ball) at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Entries are limited, so you should get your call in to Anna Hunt right away. Her number is 405-401-5404. The host hotels for that whole deal are the Holiday Inn Express and Arbuckle Lodge. I went to that last year and it was very good watching.

They are taking deposits now for the Kevin Vesey Horsemanship Clinic January 6-7 at Thorton Arena, Sidney, Mont. It will be from 9 a.m. To 6 p.m. both days and will be offering segments for beginners, advanced and any level. A non-refundable half deposit is required to get your name on the list, the other half due at the clinic. To get in the clinic or learn more, call Tanya Candee at 701-260-1847. For outdoor stall reservations, call 406-798-3301.

Coming up at the BHSS will be the Kick Off Sort with Thar's Ranch Sorting on January 13-14 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Entries are from 8-8:30 a.m. With the sort starting at 9. For questions about the sort, call Zane at 307-660-9501. For stalls, call 605-355-3861.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope you have a great week and be sure and send me any upcoming events you're planning or general news info. I'm always happy to share it here. My email is at the top of this column.