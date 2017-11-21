Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sorting practices and clinic, Bronc Bash entries, Cowboy Christmas, barrel and horsemanship clinics, bots

Thanksgiving has come and gone. We gathered as a family and enjoyed each others' company, ate too much, and had a good visit with some laughs. Not everyone was there, but everyone's lives are busy and some had to work that day. We still felt their presence. I also felt the presence of my folks, the reason we are all together to begin with. I'm so thankful for my big, noisy family and everything that I have been blessed with. Life just gets better and better, even as I get slower and older. It was a very good day.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be having some team sorting practices this winter. December 3 is the first one, then February 18 and March 11. These will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Also at the Event Center will be a sorting clinic on December 17. It will be limited to 20 riders and will cost $75. If you want to get in it, send your check to Marilyn Larson, 12652 Mohawk Drive, Piedmont, SD 57769.

The 2018 Bronc Bash entries open on December 4 at 9 a.m. The number to call that day is 308-262-1458. They will take 35 entries at $150 each. They are also taking 10 paid entries to the bronc riding school for $200, and the WSRRA bronc judging school for $50.

On December 8-9, Besler's Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, S.D. will be having their 8th Annual Cowboy Christmas and Gift Shopping gala for the ranchy/rodeo set. It's 3-8 p.m. on the 8th and 10-6 p.m. on the 9th. There will be a large selection of vendors, beautiful holiday décor, food and more.

The SDQHA Awards Banquet will be January 6 at Pierre, S.D., along with the AQHA Hall of Fame inductions and auction, and the exclusive concert by Red Steagall. S.D. breeders Stanley Johnston and Raymond and Georgia Sutton will be inducted, plus AQHA broodmare Caseys Ladylove. For more information, contact SDQHA secretary Victoria Cuka at victoria.cuka@gmail.com. Or event coordinator Tif Robertson at 605-545-7865. The schedule of the event can be found at http://www.SDQHA.com.

I promised more information on the National High Stakes Barrel Race which will be January 8 at Gillette, Wyo. Specifically, I promised contact info, so you can call Shonda at 307-331-2678 or Erin at 307-340-8186.

This is a ways off but I know that these clinics fill fast, so you will want to get your name in the hat for it early. There will be a Britany Diaz barrel clinic April 28-29 at Thornton Arena, Lambert, Mont. It's $400/$200 deposit, taking 15 students. Auditing will cost $30/day. There will be a youth clinic Saturday 6-8 p.m. for $55, taking eight students 12 years and under. Call Maria at 406-478-1811 to get on the list.

Even further off, but need to get on it now for the same reason, is the Buster McLaury clinic May 25-28 at Fremont, Neb. There will be horsemanship 1, horsemanship 2 w/cattle, colt starting and problem horse segments. It's $525 with a $200 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot, $30 to audit. Call Colleen Hamer at 402-427-5244.

The time is perfect to be deworming your horses with a good botacide. The hard frosts like we've had with everything white and crisp, has ended the season for the bot flies for sure. Internal parasites rob your horse of nutrients through the winter and those darned bots damage their gut. Much easier to spend a few dollars in prevention than trying to repair a damaged horse.

Well that's my circle for another week. I'm always thankful to you who read this column faithfully and even those of you who only do once in a while. I enjoy our weekly "chats" together. Have a blessed week.