Outside Circle: Clay Ashurst update, congrats to sever PRCA folks, AQHA fee increase, winter series, benefit

This beautiful fall weather is sure making it easy to get the cow work done. I see lots of bullracks and stock trailers going down the highways loaded with big, grass fat calves. It's payday for the cow/calf folks this time of year and a reward for a year spent working hard to make it happen.

I got an update on Clay Ashurst from Lusk, Wyo. He's both home and at Craig Institute in Colorado. He and his wife Lexie are currently in Denver Sunday through Wednesday for Clay's therapy. They will be changing to a two day a week therapy schedule, so they will be able to be home with their boys all weekend. It's a grueling journey they're on with all the driving and the stress of a disrupted life, but they are so thankful to be able to be on it instead of dealing with something worse. Clay is doing well considering how badly he was injured in July. He and Lexie are so grateful for the prayers and everything else that folks have done for them. Keep it up. Their journey isn't over yet.

Congratulations to Highmore, S.D.'s Jacob Rinehart! His horses Rio and Scorpion won 2017 Badlands Circuit Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year and Hazing Horse of the Year, respectively.

Also, congrats are in order for lovely mother/daughter duo Kim Sutton and Amy Sutton-Muller on being selected to time at the 2017 WNFR in December. These two ladies are both excellent at their job and have both timed at the WNFR in the past, but this is the first time together.

By the way, in case you hadn't heard, AQHA will be raising their fees across the board the first of the year. So, if you have any outstanding transfers, memberships, registrations, etc… to get done, do it now while it's at the old rate. The fee increases are substantial in some categories.

There will be weekly Wednesday night barrel practices at Clayton's Arena, Baker, Mont. They are from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and will be $10 first horse, $5 second, free after that. It looks like a good way to season some horses.

Recommended Stories For You

All of you South Dakota high school rodeo participants need to have your NHSRA memberships paid by Nov. 1. Be sure and fill out the membership forms for the SDHSRA, not the NHSRA ones. You'll be dealing with the lovely secretary Ann Sunderman as usual.

There will be a winter Breakaway and Team Roping series at the All Season Arena, Bowman, N.D. It will start with a Sunday roping on Nov. 5, then go to all Saturdays Dec. 16, Jan. 13, 27, Feb. 24. Enter at noon, breakaway starts at 1 p.m. with the team roping to follow. All of breakaway offered. Call Dalos Kvanvig 701-272-6810 or 701 567-5343 or Mark Ballard 701-523-6966.

The 2017-18 Pro Jackpots Winter Series kicks off at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., on Nov. 5 with barrels and poles. Dec. 3, Jan. 21, Feb. 18, Mar. 11 are the other dates and there will also be breakaway at those. Call Paula O'Connell for info at 307-687-0566.

Nov. 11, 5-10 p.m., will be the benefit for Lindsey Cook at the Central Miles Community College, Miles City, Mont. She was recently diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma and is undergoing treatments. She is a Mandan, N.D. Native who moved to Miles City to pursue her masters degrees. She met her husband Cole there and they have two little girls (2 ½ and 6 months). To donate, you can drop items off at the Bison Bar in Miles City, or to donate money, send it to Lindsey Cook Benefit, c/o First Interstate Bank, Box 1237, Miles City, MT 59301. I'm sure you can also donate at any other branch of First Interstate Bank. You can sent items too so call Kim Gibbs at 406-853-0331 or Mikki Jo McFarland at 406-853-0183.

The SDQHA is seeking nominees for the 2017 Sportsmanship Award. You can submit you nominee to Kristen Gonsoir at kristen@gonsoirquarterhorses.com or Victoria Cuka at victoria.cuka@gmail.com. They are due by Dec. 15.

Well, that winds up my circle. Have a wonderful week!