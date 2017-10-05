Outside Circle for Jan Swan Wood: Horse teeth, SDRA finals, WNFR qualifiers, fundraiser at Kadoka, ropings

There's been a little more moisture over a bunch of the region. It's sure nice to have a little greenup, even if it is fall.

A friend shared some pictures and told a story about a three year old colt she'd taken in to ride. The colt was in perfect condition, willing, and started very nicely. However, when she started asking a little more of him, he started tipping his nose one way. So, figuring correctly that he had something going on with his teeth, she took him to the vet. What was found was beyond belief. He had ulcers chewed into his cheek and tongue, plus caps on some molars. When the caps were removed, there was a living, wiggling population of some sort of worms. It's totally amazing that that colt was so nice to work with and in such good condition in spite of these problems. She's anxious to get back to riding him once his mouth heals up. So, before you send a colt off to a trainer or start riding it yourself, have that mouth checked over by a good vet. Most horses would have had a fall-over-backwards-comeapart over such problems, so it's dangerous besides being hard on the horse.

The catalogs are ready to be mailed for the Dakota 50/50 Futurity and Sale at Fargo, N.D. It will be on Nov. 3-5 with the sale on the fifth. For a catalog, contact Nikki Medalen at 701-537-3486 or med4@srt.com. You can check out the whole event at http://www.dakota50-50.com. There's a weanling in the sale for any discipline you are pursuing with your horses, with abundant quality throughout.

The SDRA Finals are Oct. 13-15 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. On Friday there will be a 6 p.m. performance with a calcutta and dance to follow. On Saturday will be the High School Extravaganza at 11 a.m., SDRA rodeo at 6 p.m., dance to follow. On Sunday will be barrel exhibitions at 7 a.m., barrels at 9:45, and a 1 p.m. rodeo performance. There's a cowboy trade show going on through all three days.

Congrats to Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. steer wrestler, who edged out two other guys to qualify in the #15 spot at the WNFR! Other qualifiers from the region are bareback riders J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo., Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb., and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. In the team roping, headers Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Dustin Bird, Cutbank, Mont. Bodie Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., will be there in the saddle broncs, and of course, the lovely Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. in the barrels.

The Black Hills Roping Club has set it's dates and locations for the winter roping series. It's already started, but the next one will be Oct. 14, 29; Nov. 12; Dec. 17; January 7, 21; Feb. 11, 25; and March 11. Ropings will be held at New Underwood Arena, Tiltrums, McPhersons, and the Event Center. Call for info from Brett Wilcox at 605-985-5563, Jim Selchart at 605-595-4438, or Kate Tiltrum at 605-209-8065.

The 11th Annual Cowboy Reunion will be held Oct. 21 at the First Gold Hotel at Deadwood, S.D. The social hour will start at 5 p.m. with the supper at 6. Rodeo folks from all generations will be there to visit and tell stories, maybe even a few true ones, and have a great time. There's a room discount at the First Gold. For more info call Johny or Sharon at 605-964-3088.

Montana Barrel Daze will be Oct. 21-22 at Cottonwood Equestrian Center, Silesia, Mont. There's $35,600 added and is an American qualifier. It's UBRC, BBR, NWBRA and WPRA approved too. There's an open 5D, 2D futurity, youth and senior. For more info, call Lana Tibbetts at 406-951-2394.

There will be a fundraiser to help with medical expenses for Ace Kary on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Club 27, Kadoka, S.D. The 6 p.m. chili supper will also have a silent and live auction. Ace has been battling colon cancer and is receiving treatments in Kansas. There is an account set up for him at Bank West in Kadoka too, but donations can be made at any Bank West. Call Cindy Brunson at 605-890-2973, Kathy Chauncey at 605-730-0219 or Diana Melvin at 605- 280-0439.