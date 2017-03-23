asdasda | TSLN.com

Jan Swan Wood copyright 2017 Jan Swan Wood

March has been it's usual fickle, windy, sunny, snowy, cold, balmy, self. Just like it always is. I can't believe it's nearly over. Today I've listened to the cranes winging northward. The geese have been here for quite a while, plus the lovely meadowlarks. I've also heard killdeers and seen quite a few ducks. Yep. Spring is upon us.

My bred heifers are starting to bag up and look like soon-to-be moms. Despite the hard winter and limited feed, they all look good and come bucking and playing for their cake. I won't start calving until mid-April, but they're sure making me think about getting ready.

Eastern Meade County lost two very fine men in the past 10 days. Arlen Hulm, Faith, S.D. died after a valiant battle against cancer. Barry Vig, Opal, S.D. rancher, crashed his plane near his home and died very unexpectedly. Both men leave wives and families and communities to grieve them. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of them. They will be sorely missed.

The Double J Horse Sale consignment deadline has been extended to April 1. They take all breeds and focus on good, using horses. The sale will be held May 13 at Stockmen's Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D. at noon (MDT). There will be a ranch horse competition for the sale horses at 8 a.m. that same day. For more information, call Joe Hickel at 701-230-3044 or John Bearman at 701-720-6674. You can download a consignment sheet at http://www.doublejhorsesales.com.

The annual St. Onge Spring Horse Sale will be Saturday, April 8, at St. Onge, S.D. Loose horses will start selling at 9 a.m. with the ride-ins selling at noon. All ride in horses must have a current Coggins to sell. For more info, call 605-642-2203.

The Real Ranch Horse Sale will be April 14-15 at Billing, Mont. Selling genuine ranch horses, straight off the ranch, shown by the folks who made them what they are. You can view the horses on-line at http://www.realranchhorses.com, or get a catalog by emailing to realranchhorses@hotmail.com or call 406-446-2203.

The 5th Annual Summer Spectacular Horse Sale will be held at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. on June 25, 1 p.m. The consignment deadline for this sale is April 26. You can go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com to download the consignment application.

There will be a Josh Peek Breakaway and Tie Down Roping clinic May 12-14 at the Bach Arena, Florence, S.D. They are taking a limited number of students for $500 each. For further details, call 605-880-8855.

Dane Kissack and Jay Mattson will once again be putting on their excellent roping clinic May 30 and June 1. On June 1, there will be breakaway and that will cost you $250. On June 1 will be the tie down roping clinic and will cost you $400. Hosted by PRCA tie down roper and all around great fella Dane Kissack, Spearfish, S.D. and 3 times Badlands Circuit Champion Jay Mattson, Sturgis, S.D., the clinic will cover everything from fundamentals of roping, horsemanship, entering, hauling, and being a good person. They're only taking 16 students per clinic, so get your $100 deposit in right away to hold your spot. You can mail that to Dane at 19640 Creekside Loop, Spearfish, SD 57783. For info, call Dane at 605-645-8298.

Well, that about winds up my circle for this week. The sun feels good on the shoulders and the smell of horse sweat is pretty nice. Have a great week!

