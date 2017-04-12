Baxter Black: MISERABLE | TSLN.com

Baxter Black: MISERABLE
April 12, 2017
MISERABLE
March came in like a lion and left the door open
It's blowed like a banshee for weeks
I saddle and ride like some kind of robot
She builds up a temper and shrieks
The constant thrumming that grates on my skin
And pulls on my collar and coat
Like an EPA leech that's hooked to my lungs
And blowin' its breath down my throat
I squint through the haze for a sign of the bunch
I'm s'posed to be checkin' the stock
But great herds of sagebrush stampede through the dust
And often a cow is a rock.
My patience wears thin and my horse bears the brunt
Of frustration rubbin' me raw
I've ground my pore teeth 'til they've taken an edge
My reins hand is stiff as a claw
And there ain't no relief in the bunkhouse at night
It howls and the demons rave on
It whistles and moans through the cracks in the wall
'Til all hope of sleepin' is gone
My ears ache like crazy. My hair even hurts
The drumming plays on in my head
It pounds until mornin. It takes all my strength
To get up and git outta bed.
I'm dry as a mummy and I plan to get up, but
It's easy to rationalize
And the horses need fed and walked to the creek
So I clean the dirt from my eyes
And walk to the door. I hear the wind knockin'
I'm filled with a big dose of dread
I sag in my boot tops, it's miserable out
Ya know, I could braid rawhide instead
The boss ain't comin' for a couple more days, but
The code says a cowboy should ride
Come hell or high water, but I think today
I'll just be miserable…inside
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
- The Cowboy Pastor’s Wife Norma Elliott: 10 Things I’ve learned about life while working cattle
- A Few Thoughts by John Nalivka: Just a few words on cow size
- McPeak: We are not overproducing beef
- Lee Pitts: Let’s Think About This
- Outside Circle: Goat roping, team sorting, cowhorse clinic, roping clinics, barrels, bucking horses
Trending Sitewide
- When “the way we’ve always done it” is wrong: Tips for smoother calving and healthier calves
- Whose water is it?: Debate heats up over public use of non-meandered lakes
- What really happened to the bison?
- Chase it with Brandy: Jana Griemsman’s WPRA Badlands Horse of the Year
- How to treat acute toxic gut infections in calves