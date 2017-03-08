Baxter Black: MISERABLE | TSLN.com

Baxter Black: MISERABLE
March 8, 2017
March came in like a lion and left the door open
It's blowed like a banshee for weeks
I saddle and ride like some kind of robot
She builds up a temper and shrieks
The constant thrumming that grates on my skin
And pulls on my collar and coat
Like an EPA leech that's hooked to my lungs
And blowin' its breath down my throat
I squint through the haze for a sign of the bunch
I'm s'posed to be checkin' the stock
But great herds of sagebrush stampede through the dust
And often a cow is a rock.
My patience wears thin and my horse bears the brunt
Of frustration rubbin' me raw
I've ground my pore teeth 'til they've taken an edge
My reins hand is stiff as a claw
And there ain't no relief in the bunkhouse at night
It howls and the demons rave on
It whistles and moans through the cracks in the wall
'Til all hope of sleepin' is gone
My ears ache like crazy. My hair even hurts
The drumming plays on in my head
It pounds until mornin. It takes all my strength
To get up and git outta bed.
I'm dry as a mummy and I plan to get up, but
It's easy to rationalize
And the horses need fed and walked to the creek
So I clean the dirt from my eyes
And walk to the door. I hear the wind knockin'
I'm filled with a big dose of dread
I sag in my boot tops, it's miserable out
Ya know, I could braid rawhide instead
The boss ain't comin' for a couple more days, but
The code says a cowboy should ride
Come hell or high water, but I think today
I'll just be miserable…inside
