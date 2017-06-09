Baxter Black: Sandhills Savior | TSLN.com

In the sandhills of Nebraska stands a monument of wills

Where man has staked his claim to them blowin', rollin' hills

Where the buffalo once scattered in the bunch grass, belly deep,

A whiteface calf, contented, sucks his mama, half asleep.

But you cannot know the beauty or appreciate the past

Unless you know the reason cows could stay and man could last.

For humankind is greedy and the babies need to eat

So to the rancher-farmer fell the task of growin' meat.

The fertile black dirt farmland runnin' up and down the Platte

Got covered up with people, their driveways and their cat

And them that lived in cities saw no use for sandhills land

So the cattlemen and cowboys come up north to try their hand.

They treated her with reverence and learned what Indians knew

That it cannot take abusin' 'cause she's fragile through and through

And they learned a crucial factor to keep them cows alive

Takes more than snow and sunlight, it takes water to survive.

So they dug their dainty windmills and pumped life outta the ground

It allowed the cows to flourish so the people stayed around

Then little townships prospered and, you can see by now,

They've built a whole existence upon the humble cow.

From Thedford to Hyannis, from Valentine to Rose

Across that sandy country where the prairie grass still grows

You'll see those man-made daisies, silhouettes against the sky

Their steel petals gleaming on their stalks eighteen feet high.

On Nebraska highway twenty or state road eighty-three

There's a million creakin' windmills standin' proud for you to see.

They represent a people and the land they're livin' in

The lifeblood of the sandhills spinnin' freely in the wind.