Baxter Black: Things Aren’t What They Seem | TSLN.com

Baxter Black: Things Aren’t What They Seem
February 14, 2017
– If you see an Indian dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably a cowboy.
– If you see a cowboy dressed like an Indian, he’s probably a country music singer.
– If you see an Indian dressed like an Indian, he’s probably an entertainer.
– If you see a country music singer dressed like an Indian, he’s probably an actor.
– If you see an actor dressed like a country music singer, he’s probably lip synching.
– If you see a cowboy with a briefcase, he’s probably a salesman.
– If you see a salesman dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably a realtor.
– If you see a golfer dressed like a farmer, he’s probably a salesman.
– If you see a farmer dressed like a salesman, he’s probably a golfer.
– If you see a farmer dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably on vacation.
– If you see a roper dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably a header.
– If you see a roper dressed like a prisoner, he’s probably a heeler.
– If you see a heeler dressed like a header, he’s probably out on parole.
– If you see a cowboy with creased jeans, he probably doesn’t ride a horse for a living.
– If you see a lawman dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably the sheriff.
– If you see a cowboy dressed like a lawman, yer probably in Wyoming or Mississippi.
– If you see a sheriff in your rear view mirror, you’re probably in trouble.
– If you see a movie star dressed like a cowboy, he’s probably Hopalong Cassidy.
– If you see Hopalong wearing bermuda shorts, he’s probably at a Celebrity Golf Tournament.
– If you see a cowboy dressed like Hoppy, he’s probably a cowboy poet.
