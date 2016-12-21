California Chrome, Future Fortunes info, futurity and Buck & Ball, skijoring | TSLN.com

This is the last column of 2016. This year has sure gone by fast. It was one filled with grief and joy both for me. The grief came with the loss of my dad in March. I still miss him daily and reach for the phone regularly to report on something he would enjoy hearing about. The joy in that is that I had until he was 89 to do those things and lots of great memories to treasure.

Dry weather brought a drought, but the short grass brought heavy calves to market. Sadly, the market was also a drought, but, we had all of them to sell with no death loss for the year. We went into winter short of grass and with a less than needed stack of purchased hay, but the cows were really fat going into it. They are grazing once again after the wicked cold temps of last week abated.

What I’m saying here, folks, is that even in times of trouble and grief, there is another side to the story. The key is to dwell as much or more on the bright side of the situation instead of wallowing in the dark side.

California Chrome, Thoroughbred super horse, galloped to an easy 12 length victory in the Winter Challenge at Los Alamitos Race Course, in his home state of California. He did it while setting a new track record for 1 1/6 miles at Los Al. He was piloted by his great jockey Victor Espinoza. His next and last race will be at Gulf Stream Park for the $12 million Gr. 1 Pegasus World Cup, held on January 28. After that race, which I hope he finishes sound and healthy from, he will be retired to well deserved stud duty. He’s the richest Thoroughbred in history and is still 100 percent sound in every way.

Heads up Future Fortunes folks! The Future Fortunes bonus checks are being sent out and they’re needing addresses for some of the folks in our region. If you’re on the list, contact Future Fortunes. Here are some of you: Mary Collett, Rapid City, S.D.; Jim and Joni Hunt, Faith, S.D.; Pat Kessler, Hyannis, Neb.; Legacy Ranch of N.D.; Mark Lipp, Greybull, Mont.;and Dan and Marda Olson, Flandreau, S.D. Email FF at futurefortunesinc@gmail.com. for the full list and to get your address to them.

The 2nd Annual Tisdale Ranch Bucking Horse Futurity and Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Sale are coming up Dec. 30. The futurity will start at 11 a.m. with the sale following at about 3 p.m. It will be at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. and admission is $10 at the door.

That night there will be a calcutta at Energy Hall with a dinner at 7 p.m. and the calcutta to follow. The calcutta will be selling the bronc riders for the 15th Annual Buck and Ball which will be on New Year’s eve at the Cam-plex as well. For tickets, call the ticket office there at 307-682-8802.

The Winter Series R & R Rodeo will be at the Even Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo., starting Dec. 31. The rest of the dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 13, Mar. 4, and April 1. There will be mini broncs, barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs, mini bulls, bulls, and barrels. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. It’s all co-sanctioned with the IMPRA. Call Blake at 307-466-3997 for details.

The Montana Classic Skijoring Race will be Jan. 14-15 at Bozeman, Mont. It will be an action packed event as saddle horses pull a skier at high speed through a course with gates, jumps and rings for the skier to negotiate. There are open, sport, novice, junior and century divisions. It’s fun family entertainment with free admissions to boot! For more info go to http://www.gallatinvalleyskijoring.com.

Well, that winds up my circle for this week. Have a safe and fun New Year’s celebration. If you drink, don’t drive, please.