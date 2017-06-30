Outside Circle: SDPB broadcasting SDHSFR, fundraiser, horse sales, ranch rodeos, big loop ranch roping | TSLN.com

There was a refreshing shower here last night which perks up the grass and my spirits. The wind blew pretty hard but didn't damage anything. If I had hay down in windrows it might not have been so good, but no hay here.

I'm astonished at the prices being asked for hay already. It saddens me to see so many taking advantage of the misfortune of others who are drouthed out to make big gains for themselves. I should be used to it by now but it has never set well. It's sure not the way my Dad raised me to be.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will be airing the S.D. State High School Finals short-go on July 6 and again on July 9. Don't know what time or which SDPB station, but I'm sure you can find that out for yourselves.

There will be a fundraiser July 9 in Burwell, Neb. For 10 year old Preslee Stout. She was badly hurt in an ATV accident June 10 and has undergone surgery and a lengthy hospital stay. Ongoing physical therapy and medical care is a financial strain for her family, so the community is hosting some events to raise money to help out. The barrel race will have exhibitions 8:30 to 9 a.m., then will start with the peewees at 9:45. For info on that call Kathy Bowers at 402-803-0616. There will be a free will offering meal at the Catholic Parish Center from 10:30 to 2, with a live auction at the same time. Call Stacie Roblyer at 308-730-1884 to find out how to help out with that. At 1 p.m., there will be a teamroping, starting with kids and then going into a #12. There will also be a meal and silent auction there. You can talk to Brandi Johnson about that at 308-214-0243. If you just want to make a donation to the cause, you can send it to Preslee Stout Fund, c/o Heartland Bank, 82404 Hwy 11, Burwell, NE 68823.

Double A Feed WSRRA approved ranch rodeo and Hubbard ranch bronc riding is July 22, 5 p.m. With $2,000 added, it features an open ranch rodeo, women's ranch rodeo, women's steer stopping, and bronc riding. It's all at the Morrill County Fairgrounds, Bridgeport, Neb. For info call Naomi at 308-262-1458.

The Second Annual Christensen Ranch Elite Ranch Horse Challenge will be July 22-23 at Crawford, Neb. The 18 challenges in the event will sure test just how broke your horse is. Get registered now at http://www.eliteranchhorsechallenge.com.

The Hunter Memorial Rodeo will be August 12 at Kyle, S.D. It's an open rodeo with junior and open events, plus some special events. Entries open Monday, Aug. 7, 6-9 p.m. Call in number is 605-455-1372. For other info, call Tonya at 605-454-9520 or Mindy at 605-686-5224.

The Prices at Buffalo, S.D. raise some awfully nice performance bred horses, use them on the ranch steady and then have a sale every few years. This is the year for the sale! It will be their ninth sale and it will be on Aug. 6 at the ranch southwest of Buffalo. There will be a performance preview the day before at 2, where they'll show them in the arena and doing ranch jobs. On Sunday, they will have a pre-sale preview at 10 a.m. with the sale following at 1 p.m. The catalogs will be ready in July, but you can check out their website at http://www.priceranchhorses.com to see what they are offering.

The annual Elks Youth Rodeo at Sheridan, Wyo. will be August 26-27. Pre-registration is due by August 14. It's open to all youth under 17 years. There are college scholarships, buckles, saddles, day money and some all around awards you can drive around in. You can get an entry form at http://www.sheridanelks.org, or by mail at Elks Youth Rodeo, P.O. Box 624, Sheridan, WY 82801. You can call 307-674-7297 for info.

August 26 is the date for the Cow Camp Supply Big Loop Ranch Roping at Choteau, Mont. There will be 12 three man teams, open pic, one draw team. It's a progressive with both times and judged events. Call Sparky Wallace at 406-590-9255.

Well, that winds up my circle for this week. I hope you have a wonderful 4th of July, honoring our country's indepedence and patriotism. Put your hand firmly over your heart when the national anthem plays and think about what it means to be an American. We're very blessed. Have a great week!