Ferley out for season, Incentive fund ends, Black Hills Horse Expo deadline, ranch horse competition

The cooler weather sure has been a blessing. The rain that fell on the area was enough to get the grass to try to grow with the nicer temps. That grass is desperately needed, and it sure put a bloom on the calves. I hope it doesn't get miserably hot again and stop the growth.

One of South Dakota's favorite bronc riders is Chad Ferley. He was on quite a roll with an 85 point ride Aug. 8 at Ashley, N.D. He traveled down to Faith, S.D. after that to put on an 84 point ride in the long go at the bronc match. He drew the phenomenal Burch horse Iron Maiden for the short go and was fitting a fantastic ride on her when at about the 7.5 second mark, things went south. Chad broke his femur clean through and had to have surgery to install a rod in it. He's now home recuperating, but obviously, is out for the remainder of the season. He's truly one of the nice guys in rodeo and prayers would be appreciated for a complete, swift recovery.

The Winner (S.D.) Junior Rodeo that was canceled due to a monsoonal rain, has been rescheduled for August 26. I'm sure they all appreciated the rain though!

The AQHA has decided to discontinue the Incentive Fund. They will no longer accept foal nominations past two years and no more stallion nominations immediately. The fund has paid out over $80 million in its lifetime. It will likely continue payouts through 2020 if the funds allow. Questions about refunds and details can be directed to Brianna Charles at 806-378-4535.

The Black Hills Horse Expo will be held Oct. 20-22 at the Event Center in Rapid City, S.D. There will be a spectacular stallion showcase with breeds of horses typically not seen in this region. There will also be a horse avenue of interesting breeds of horses. There's still room in the stallion showcase for your horse, but the deadline to get him in there is Sept. 1. Check out the Black Hills Horse Expo on Facebook for more information.

Sept. 8 is the date for the 2nd Annual Fallon County Ranch Rodeo at Baker, Mont. Entries are open now and will close Sept. 1, so call now as they're only taking 12 teams. The number is 406-778-2451.

The Coy Price Memorial Team Roping will be Sunday, Sept. 3 at Newell, S.D. Enter at 9. At 10 a.m. There will be open breakaway, $50/progressive after one. At 11 will be the high school team roping, $40/enter twice, progressive after one. Open team roping after that, $120, draw four/progressive after one. Payout is 50 percent. Call J.D. Mutchler for more info at 605-490-0343.

There will be a ranch horse competition at the Sage Riders Arena, Miles City, Mont., on Sept. 9, 8 a.m. There are a wide variety of classes plus a no cattle class for green horses. There's also a "rancher" class and a yearling (at halter) class. Call Alane Stabler at 406-853-1024 for details.

Hall Peformance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. will be hosting the fall cow horse clinic Sept. 8-10 at the Hall Ranch. Cost is $450 with limited openings. Call Kirk Hall at 605-431-3607.

The 6th Annual Dakota Western Heritage Festival will be Sept. 15-17 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. On Sept. 15 there will be a wagon train/trail ride at the Expo center, and a parade. On the 16th, there will be cowboy music and poetry, western artists, and a Suzy Bogguss concert. Sept. 17 there will be cowboy church and more cowboy poetry and music. For tickets to the Suzy Bogguss concert, call Gary at 605-222-0079 or Carmen at 605-280-8938.

On Sept. 14, Jeff and Mitzi Hunt will be dispersing their whole AQHA program at Faith Livestock, Faith, S.D. It will be the largest offering of palomino and buckskin horses anywhere in the country with over 80 broodmares, most with colts at side and bred back, proven stallions, finished saddle horses, yearlings and unstarted two year olds also. These horses are heavily influenced by Sunfrost, Driftwood, Streakin Six and other speed blood. You can look at them online at http://www.huntranch.com, or call them at 605-538-4411.

The Fall Horse Sale at Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyo., will be Sept. 16. They'll be selling all classes of horses. Call Gregg at 307-620-1871 or Brad at 307-751-3515 for info.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will have their Fall Catalog horse sale on Saturday, Sept. 16. Open horse sale to follow. Call Link at 308-282-9998 to get details or to consign a horse.

That's another circle ridden. Pray for rain and keep the sunny side up.