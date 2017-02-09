Grass + record profit = rapid herd expansion! | TSLN.com

In their annual U.S. cattle inventory report last week, USDA reported that the number of cattle in the country on January 1 increased 2 percent over the prior year. That’s no surprise. When good forage conditions and record profits cross paths, the end result is herd expansion.

This is the fourth year that cattle producers expanded herds and these four years of expansion follow seven years of herd liquidation. In terms of the length of either side of this cycle, so far it is pretty normal. The last year of liquidation was 2013 following two back-to-back years of severe drought. The U.S. cattle inventory fell to a 60-year low pushing prices to record highs and initiating herd expansion.

In the breakdown of the various classes of cattle, the USDA survey indicated the size of the beef cow herd grew 3 percent during 2016 over the prior year while the number of dairy cows remained unchanged. This left the total number of cows on January 1, 2017 up 3 percent from a year earlier. At the same time, last year’s calf crop was 3 percent larger than the 2015 calf crop.

Looking at the beef heifer situation, USDA reported that beef producers were holding 1 percent more replacement heifers. Of those heifers, the number that was expected to calve (call it bred) was up 2 percent from the prior year. In 2016, bred heifer numbers were up 6 percent and the largest since 2001 when USDA started reporting this number.

Digging into the beef cow and heifer numbers a little deeper provides insight into how rapidly herd expansion has occurred. Increasing the size of the beef cow herd 3 percent last year, while culling and harvesting 9 percent of the cows, required that producers calve about 4.1 million heifers. That is 4 percent more heifers than in USDA’s “expected to calve” number for 2016. This is the largest number of heifers brought into the beef herd since the early 1990s and represents a 14 percent beef heifer retention rate in 2014 (retained in 2014, bred in 2015, and calved in 2016), the highest since 1991.

So, when the numbers are crunched and the smoke clears, this has been the most rapid herd expansion since the early 1990s. From 2014’s 60-year low, the U.S. cattle inventory has grown 6 percent compared to a 4 percent increase over the 4 years from 1990-1994.

For those who don’t care for all of this number crunching to analyze how quickly herd expansion occurred, the price of bred heifers over the previous 4 years might be proof enough!