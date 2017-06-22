Jan Swan Wood: Belle Fourche Roundup, barrel series, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, tornado damage, bull riding | TSLN.com

Summer is here for sure! Between the wild thunderstorms and nose flies, there's no doubt! The grass sure has greened up here on Dry Creek since the recent rains. It won't make hay but it's at least making grass, which is mighty welcome.

June 30th kicks off the fantastic 98th Annual Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D. It will run through July 4 with rodeos, concerts, two nights of fireworks and the carnival downtown. June 30th has the cattle drive through down town Belle Fourche as they trail the stock to the rodeo grounds for the ranch rodeo at 7 p.m. The PRCA rodeo starts July 1 with a 7 p.m. performance. There will also be rodeo performances on July 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and on July 4 at 2 p.m. There's lots of things going on for the whole deal, so check out the schedule at http://www.blackhillsroundup.com or call the visitor center at 605-723-2010. You can get your advance tickets there too.

The Powder River Barrel Racers summer series schedule is June 28, July 12 and 26, and Aug. 2. It's held at Broadus, Mont. And exhibitions start at 6 p.m. with the runs at 6:30. They'll also be having pole bending and goats.

WJP Memorial Youth Rodeo and Fun Day will be July 27, 5:30 p.m. at the Crook County Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. and on July 29, 10:30 a.m. at the Weston County Fairgrounds in Newcastle, Wyo. Entries are on-line only and they open on July 1. For Sundance go to http://www.tinyurl.com/WJPRodeoSundance and for Newcastle it's http://www.tinyurl.com/WJPRodeo.

For general info call Susie at 307-746-2445. There will be mutton bustin', mini bulls and broncs, bulls, broncs, wheel barrow races, chicken roping, watermelon crawl, petting zoo, stickhorse races, buckout contests, corn hole tournament and more. These will be qualifiers for the Badlands Mini Bareback finals too.

The Weston County Junior Rodeo at Newcastle, Wyo will be August 6. The entry deadline is July 1, so get those in! Call Cassie Haymen at 307-746-8082.

There will be a ranch rodeo during the Fur Trade Days in Chadron, Neb., on July 7 and 8. The women's will be July 7 at 6 p.m. and at noon on the 8th, then the open ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. Entries are closed but if you entered you need to get your entries in by June 30. For more info, call Cheyenne at 605-891-1827.

The Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association qualifier rodeos have been set. Terry will be July 4 for ranch broncs and August 5 for the open ranch rodeo. Call Sam at 406-951-3698. July 8 will be the WSRRA Open and Women's at Jordan, Mont. Call LaVetta Weeding at 406-557-2313. July29 will be the Spur of the Moment women's and youth ranch rodeo at Troy, call Lavetta for that one too. August 11 will be Broadus with open and women's divisions, plus ranch broncs. Call Mike Williams at 406-935-4241. Then on August 19 will be Circle, and you call Clay Nagle at 406-485-3065 for that one. The finals will be September 8-9 at Miles City and Tim Weyer is the guy to call for that at 406-429-6333.

There will be a benefit dinner and auction for Scott and Joy Rafferty at Prairie Winds Community Center, Bridgeport, Neb., July 15, starting at 6 p.m. There will be a live auction at 7:30. Scott and Joy lost their home, vehicles, shop, livestock buildings, and most of their personal belongings in the tornado on June 12. For info on how to donate food or money, call Linda at 308-778-6765. To donate items for the auction, call Holly Nolte in the Bayard area at 308-279-1349 or in the Oshkosh area, Sally Corfield at 308-778-6020.

The 5th Annual Dallas Heninger Memorial Bull Ride will be July 21 at Blunt, S.D. Calcutta will be at 6:30 with the bulls at 7. There will be minis, juniors and seniors. Entries are open July 1-15 with only 10 openings for the junior and mini divisions. There is $1500 added to the senior bulls and $100 added to the junior and minis. All proceeds are donated to local cancer patients. Call Casey at 605-280-6874, Don at 605-222-3291, or Derrick at 701-934-2938.

Well that's my circle for another week. Stay cool and keep praying for rain!