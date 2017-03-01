Jan Swan Wood: Benefit, horse sales, Little Britches rodeo, reining, McLaury clinic | TSLN.com

March came in like a lamb, though it was a very windy entrance. I see some very confused grass trying to green up on the slopes many geese on the dams and lakes. I don't know if the geese wintered over in the area or if their travel agent messed up, but it sure seems early to be hearing them.

There will be a benefit pancake supper and silent auction for Gary Waddell, Vale, S.D. and formerly of the Isabel, S.D. country, on March 10. It will be held at the NVN Senior Center in Newell, S.D. and will be from 5-7 p.m. Gary had a stroke back in December and was trying to recover from that when he was hospitalized with internal problems and had a section of his small intestine removed, which was cancerous. Gary and Shirley are wonderful folk and I hope that many will turn out for the evening of good food and a visit. For more information on how to donate to the auction or just send money, call Harry Stapp at 605-490-2531 or his office at 605-456-2863. Items for the auction or money can also be dropped off at the First Western Insurance office in Newell.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will be having a regular monthly horse sale on March 14 at 2 p.m. They are also putting together their big spring catalog sale that will be held April 29. For info on consigning to it or just in general, call Dick at 308-360-0427 or Link at 308-282-9998 or his cell 308-360-3750.

The 8th Annual Torrington Elks Little Britches Rodeo will be April 1-2 at Torrington, Wyo. It will start at 8 a.m. both days. Entries must be postmarked by March 22. For entry info, call Jodi Stoddard at 605-685-8003. For any other info, call Robert Schaefer at 307-338-0101.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association has events scheduled for the new season. There will be a CSRHA Playday with reining and ranch riding classed at the Flying T Ranch on April 22 at Cody, Wyo. The Grasslands Market Slide will be May 20 at Douglas, Wyo and is NRHA, CSRHA and AQHA approved. There will be a Bob Loomis Clinic and NRHA reining June 2-4 at Sheridan, Wyo. For entry info, go to their website at http://www.cowboystatereiners.com.

I'm excited to let you know about the long awaited Buster McLaury clinic that will be held June 1-4 at Red Owl, S.D. They will have both colt starting and horsemanship and both clinics are $525. Of course, you can come and watch each day for a small fee too. I am always amazed at how much I can absorb even from the sidelines. Of course, being in the clinic is the best way because you get to apply what you are learning at that very moment. This would be a great graduation gift for a senior or a great way to improve your skills with your horses. The clinic will be at Brad and Beca Andrews place north of Red Owl, and there will be places you can park your trailers with LQ and stay right there. You can call Brad at 605-515-0088, Beca at 605-515-0027 or their house at 605-985-5493.

The WRCA sanctioned ranch rodeos in our region have been confirmed. On June 23-24 will be the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo at Hugo, Colo. You can call Tina Waite for info on it at 719-743-2201. On July 22 will be the Upper North Platte Ranch Rodeo at beautiful Encampment, Wyo. For that one you can call Nick Wamsley at 307-327-5550. I will post any more that get sanctioned in the region as they come in.

The schedule is out for the Wild West Wednesdays at the Hart Ranch Resort outside of Rapid City, S.D. There will be barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls on Wednesday nights. The dates are: July 12, 19, and 26; August 2, 9, 16 and the finals on the 30th. There will be $18,000 paid out over the series and finals. The bucking horses will come from Spud Creek Rodeo and the bulls from Bothwell Bucking Bulls. There will be five entries max in the barebacks and 10 each in the broncs and bulls. Entry info will be available as the series draws nearer and I'll get that info to you right here as soon as it does. It's being produced by Nate Morrison and Tanner and Rachel Bothwell.

Well, that's my rather wide circle for this week. Have a great week and enjoy this pretty weather.