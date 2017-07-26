Jan Swan Wood: Fires, Mauney out, team roping school, ranch rodeos/ranch bronc riding, timed event challenge | TSLN.com

The other night I photographed the most beautiful, magnificent sunset I believe I have ever seen. I was in awe of God's handiwork that night. I knew what caused that beautiful sunset, so I was saddened too. The next day the pictures started popping up of the horrific fires in the ranchland of Montana. Isn't it ironic that a beautiful, enjoyment-worthy sunset for one is a nightmare for another. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are involved with the fires, whether ranchers, firefighters or locals. I hope they have been extinguished by the time you read this. I have contact information for the people who can tell you how to help out with the rebuilding of fences, where to to take hay/feed, where to help gather and sort the livestock that survived, where to send money to pay for fuel for firefighters, and where to send money to help in general. Please email me if you need that information. The need is tremendous and the response has been amazing. The goodness of people from the agriculture community never ceases to amaze me.

PBR superstar JB Mauney will be out of the bull riding action for at least six months. He underwent surgery to rebuild his shoulder and the rehab on that will take some time. I'm sure he'll be back in the spotlight by the first of the year though.

The Double J Horse Sale is still taking consignments until July 30. The sale is Sat., Sept. 9 at Dickinson, N.D. You can fill out a consignment sheet at the website http://www.doublejhorsesales.com.

There will be a Ricky Green Team Roping School August 2-5 at the Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. They will have two schools in four days. Call Les Tiltrum at 605-390-8407 or Jim Tiltrum at 605-209-8064 to find out more.

The 32nd Annual Oglala-Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo will be August 3-6, at the Pine Ridge Fairgrounds, Pine Ridge, S.D. The youth rodeo will the on the 3rd, the INFR sanctioned rodeo August 4-6. You must be enrolled members to compete. You can call Chancey Wilson at 605-407-0987 or Barb Linehan at 605-454-8168 for entry info. There will also be Indian Relay Races August 5-6 at 1 p.m. daily.

The WSRRA Two Feathers/Darby Ranch Rodeo will be August 5, 4 p.m. at Darby, Mont. There will be team branding, team sort and doctor, team roping and trailer loading. There will be 10 open teams, five women's teams and women's steer stopping too.

The East Fork Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be August 11 at the Powder River Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. The ladies ranch rodeo will be at 1 p.m., and a calcutta for the open ranch rodeo at 6 p.m. before the performance. Entries open August 1-9. Call Mike Williams at 406-935- 2241 to enter. This is a qualifier for the East Montana Ranch Rodeo finals.

August 12 is the date for the Dakota Riders Timed Event Extravaganza at the Sully County Fairgrounds, Onida, S.D. Check in starts at 8:15 a.m. CST, rules meeting at 8:45. Age divisions from 0-19 with age appropriate rodeo events for every level. For more information or to register, call Helen Jane Paxton 605-295-2870 or Tawana Grueb at 605-258-2731. You can also get forms from their Facebook page Dakota Riders Riding Club.

The Chase County Fair Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding will be August 15 at the Fairgrounds, Imperial, Neb. Rodeo at 5, with a calcutta at 4:30. It's limited to 10 teams and entries opened July 24. Broncs are limited to 20 and it's after the ranch rodeo. It's a WSRRA approved event. Call Chance Skomp to enter at 308-883-3019.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Be careful out there folks. It's so easy to start a fire without meaning to and it doesn't take much when it's so tinder dry. I keep a cream can or five gallon bucket (with lids of course) with a big towel in it in the back of my pickup for the purpose of knocking a small fire down before it can become big. Lightning, a cigarette butt, hot haying equipment, or an exhaust pipe can start one quicker than you can blink.

My prayers go out for the firefighters wherever they are. I sure wish it would rain over a that whole country.