Jan Swan Wood: Ranch rodeos, Belle Jackpot time change, steer roping, cow working/ranch roping clinic, bronc riding | TSLN.com

It finally cooled off a little and we've had some rain in some of the driest country. I know it's not enough, but it's a start. There are still lots of fires burning in the west, so some heavy rains in those areas would sure be welcome.

The Bennett County Ranch Rodeo at Martin, S.D. will be August 9. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m. and the rodeo at 6:30. There will be 10 teams competing in branding, penning, steer loading, trailer race and range doctoring. Each team must have a woman, man, one person over 50, one under 6th grade age. Entry is $200. There will be mutton busting for the 60 lb and under crowd too. Call Max to enter mutton busting at 605-462-6579 or 605-545-5556. To enter the ranch rodeo, call Tom at 605-685-8681.

Belle Jackpot will have their final run on August 13 and it will start at 12:30, not 1 p.m. as was originally advertised. Prizes will be handed out that afternoon.

The second annual Invitational Bronc Match will be August 18 at Camp Crook, S.D. Calcutta at 2:30, broncs at 3. There will also be buffalo hide races during the performance. There's $5,000 added money, so it will have the good bronc riders there. Call 605-375-3124 for info.

The Badlands Circuit Finals Steer Roping will be August 19 at noon at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. The Signature roping will be August 20-21.

Shoshoni, Wyo., is the place to be for the Bulls, Barrels and Border Collies event on August 19-20, 6:30 p.m. There will also be stickhorse races and sheep riding for the younger set. Entries close August 10, so call 307-262-6094 right away.

There will be a Dave and Gwynn Weaver cow working clinic August 22-23 and ranch roping clinic august 24-26 at the Harrington Ranch, Dillon, Mont. Contact Urs Schmidlin at 406-925-1474 to get your spot. You can check out the Weavers at http://www.thecalifornios.com.

Don't forget the 12th Annual Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy event at Hulett, Wyo on August 26, 2 p.m. They've moved the 5:30 p.m. BBQ, 6 p.m. auction, and 8 p.m. dance to Devil's Tower Gulch, formerly the Fort, out at the entrance to Devil's Tower west of Hulett on Hwy 24. Entries have been open but you might still get a place in it by calling Bug Snook at 307-290-2272. They can also use more volunteers and auction items, so call Chanda at 307-290-0400 for that.

The Slope County Fair 4D barrel jackpot will be August 26, Amidon, N.D. There's $1,000 added, WPRA sidepots, and is co-sanctioned with the NWBRA. Call Shausta Blodgett at 701-240-7172 to learn more.

The Get The Green 2D Futurity will be August 27 at Belle Fourche, S.D. There's $1,000 added in 1D, $500 in 2D, with $100 entry fee, paid day of race. Be sure and bring copy of your horse's papers. Call Lorita Crofford at 605-645-7592 for info.

Myers and Copper Springs Ranches will be having the performance horse sale Sat., August 26 at Bozeman, Mont. It's the premier sale for big gun performance horses, and Bill and Deb Myers are the owners of Frenchmans Guy, one of the all time great sires of barrel horses today. The catalog is up on line and you can view it at http://www.horsedigests.com/1catalogs/myers-2017.

The 17th Annual RQHBA Showcase Sale and ranch futurity will be August 27 at Besler's Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. They'll be selling 87 head ranging from weanlings to finished using horses. You can look them over on-line at http://www.rqhba.com, or call 605-347-3294 for a catalog.

Spc Jake T. Longbrake Wild Ride will be Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at the CRST Tribal Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D. There's $12,000 added and you can call Monica Longbrake at 605-218-0146 for more information.

Well, that's my circle for another week. By the way, I saw some goldenrod blooming this week, so if the old wive's are right in their tales, it's six weeks until frost. Seems about right. Have a great week and keep praying for rain.