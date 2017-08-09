Jan Swan Wood: Clay Ashurst benefits, rodeos, team ropings, ranch rodeos, Labor Day, horse sales | TSLN.com

This cooler weather sure has been nice. With the little showers in my area, it's trying to grow a little grass after all the hail knocked it down. I'm grateful for every mouthful of it too.

There are several benefits being held for Clay Ashurst, Lusk, Wyo., cowboy. He was hurt July 29 while picking up broncs at a ranch rodeo in Lusk, Wyo. His horse was knocked down by a bronc and Clay sustained a severe head injury. He is still not fully awake, though he is responding to voices and able to sit up and breathe on his own. There are several ways one can help this young family. One is a Facebook auction site that is Clay Ashurst Benefit Auction. There is also a GoFundMe account. On Sept. 1, there will be a benefit Stray Gathering and Match Trailer Loading at Torrrington Outdoor Arena at 6 p.m. There will be two man teams in each event and the entries filled very quickly. With 30 teams starting, five will advance to the short go. For info, call Logan Milligan at 307-534-5193. As always, your prayers for this young man's complete recovery would also be greatly appreciated.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe's 141st Annual Fair and Rodeo will be August 24-27 at Rosebud, S.D. There's an INFR/GPIRA approved rodeo, youth rodeo, match bronc ride, wild horses races and Indian relays. Sounds like a great time in a beautiful piece of country.

The Moorcroft Rodeo Club will be hosting a Labor Day 10 header roping on Sept. 1, 1 p.m. at the Moorcroft, Wyo arena. Entries are open now and the first 20 paid teams are entered. There money added and they'll pay four places. Call 307-756-2076 or 756-2195.

The 42nd Annual Lopez-Meyer-Lauing Quarter Horse Production sale will be Sat, Sept. 2, 1:30 p.m. at Faith Livestock, Faith, S.D. Preview of riding horses will be at 11:30. Call Meyers at 605-466-2456, Lee Lopez at 605-788-2948 or Lauings at 605-347-6193.

The Newell Labor Day celebration is gearing up for another big weekend Sept. 2-4! On Sat, Sept. 2, there will be a ranch rodeo, on Sunday, the Coy Price Memorial Roping, Sunday night a street dance, and of course on Labor Day itself, there will be a parade, then the big open to the world rodeo, and the world's championship sheep teepeeing contest. Also happening will be tractor pulls, runs, and lots of other activities all over town. It's a great celebration! I've only missed one in 55 years! Ranch Rodeo entries are open August 25 with Denna Lindsey at 432-208-4261. Regular rodeo entries will be taken Aug. 21 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Call or text 605-515-1137 or go to the Newell Labor Day Rodeo Facebook page for more information about events and more.

Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals has added the Ingomar (Montana) Ranch Rodeo to its sanctioned rodeos. It will be on Sept. 2-3. Call Alice at 406-358-2255 for entry info.

The Baker, Montana Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 8 and is BSRRF sanctioned. Call Jerrid at 406-891-0024 for entry info.

The 15th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale will be Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo. There are weanlings to finished working horses being offered. Call LeRoy at 605-347-8120 for a catalog. You can also look at it on-line at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com.

The 1st Annual Ethel Whitcher Memorial Barrel Race will be Sept. 22-23, 8 a.m., at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It will be a 5D on Saturday with two runs, then a short go on Sunday. There's $500 added. Everyone will get three runs.

Well, there's another circle ridden out. Have a great week. Be sure and send me any upcoming events you would like mentioned here in my column. I'm always glad to get the word out!