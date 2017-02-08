More skijoring, American Rodeo, NHSFR at Lincoln, Barrett inducted | TSLN.com

I think we can all agree that we are all caught up on snow this winter. I would be fine with there not being another flake until around Christmas time. The neighbors sheared their sheep, so it’s no surprise it snowed. Sheep shearing and bad weather go hand in glove. Same with shaving a beard off. That would be the straw that broke the camel’s back around here!

The upcoming events are a little few and far between right now, but the ones that are coming up are dandies! Such as the 3rd Annual Sundance Winter Festival at Sundance, Wyo. It will be Feb. 18-19. On the 18th, starting at 9 a.m., will be the skijoring event with various levels of prowess involved. Fast horses and wild skiing combine to make it a breathtaking event! Also happening that weekend will be Barstool races, which involve a barstool and some old skis, wild horse and tube races, nordic ski races, snow sculpting, plus cross country skiing clinics and a snowmobile poker run. If you want more information about the events, call Steve at 307-290-2544.

The fantastic American Rodeo will be Feb. 19 at the AT & T Stadium at Arlington, Texas. RFD-TV puts the deal on and it’s an amazing show. There’s over $2,000,000 up for prizes and the best of the best have come through qualifying competitions to get there. The neatest aspect of it is that it’s open to the world, so one sees competitors from all age groups and associations. Be sure and tune it in on RFD-TV. It has always started at noon or so, but check your listings.

Hadley Barrett, legendary rodeo announcer, will be inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame in Valentine, Neb. in June. Barrett is a North Platte, Neb. native and has announced many of the big rodeos for multiple decades. I was privileged to work alongside Hadley at an event years ago and it was a real treat, as he is a real gentleman and a fine man to work with.

The NHSRA has chosen Lincoln, Neb. as the location for the 2020-2021 NHSFR. The event will be in Gillette, Wyo. in 2017, then in Rock Springs, Wyo. for 2018-19. Nice to keep it in the central part of the country .

There will be a Judy Myllymaki barrel clinic at the Sidney Saddle Club, Sidney, Mont., on June 5-7. The first two days will be a regular clinic and will be taking 15 riders. You’ll need to send a $200 deposit to hold your spot. On June 7 there will be a trouble shooting workshop open to previous clinic participants and will take 5-8 riders for $100. For info, contact Tanya Candee at 701-260-1847.

If you have an event, whether a competition, fundraiser, clinic or whatever, be sure and send me the info here (email address at the top of this column) several weeks in advance so I can tell everyone about it for you. I’m always happy to help get the word out for you!

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a great week! Oh, and happy Valentine’s Day!