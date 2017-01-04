Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bling is gone, BHSS ranch bronc riding, Miss Rodeo SD coronation, skijoring, schools | TSLN.com

Another cold, windy week here on old Dry Creek. I wish the snow would melt as quickly as the hay stacks are. In weather like this, it really doesn’t matter how much hay you had at the beginning of winter, it probably doesn’t look like enough now.

I was saddened to hear that Sarah Rose McDonald, WPRA barrel racer and WNFR qualifier, lost her wonderful mare Bling on Jan. 2. The mare had tied up and suffered kidney failure as a result of the malady. Bling and Sarah Rose won Rookie of the Year in 2014, and won the most money at the 2015 WNFR. In 2016 they ended the year 7th in the average at the finals and 10th for the year. The mare was a tough little thing that ran her heart out every run.

There’s still time to enter the BHSS Broncs For Breakfast Ranch Bronc Riding that will be Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. To enter, go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com and follow the James Kjerstad Event Center link to the event. You will find an entry form there. Entries must be submitted before Jan. 13. Call backs will be Jan. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Entry fees is $225. The rules are listed on the website. The event is a WSRRA approved bronc ride.

Coronation for Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Sonyah Clifford, will be January 14 at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn at Rapid City, S.D. The social hour and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner will be at 7. This event is a major fundraiser to support her travel expenses as she represents S.D. at rodeos and other events throughout the year. Items for the auction will be welcome. You can RSVP to Sonyah at 605-454-6757 or email her at missrodeosd2017@yahoo.com.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, there will be an exciting event held downtown in Deadwood, S.D. They will be holding the 1st Annual Skijoring there and it will begin at 8 a.m. I think it will be a blast to watch as fast horses tow skiers through a course in a timed event.

There will be a bareback and saddle bronc school Mar. 10-12 at J & A Arena, Glendive, Mont. Bareback instructors will be Bobby Mote and Kaycee Field; saddle bronc instructor will be Shaun Stroh. It’s $350/person with a $200 deposit which is due by Feb. 27. You can make checks out to Dawson Community College Rodeo Team and mail them to Sparky Dreesen, P.O. Box 409, Circle, MT 59215. You can call Sparky for info at 406-939-3313.

There will be Lari Dee Guy and Hope Thompson breakaway roping clinics at the Hansen Arena, Helena, Mont. Mar. 11-13. On March 11-12, there will be a clinic to learn how to make practice roping perfect. It will be limited to 15 students and costs $500 with a $200 deposit. On Mar. 13, the clinic will cover horsemanship, beginner rope horses and problem horses. That class is limited to 8 students and costs $300 with a $200 deposit. Both clinics cost $30 to audit. You can learn more from Kelly Hanson at 406-202-3775 or Kelsey Hanson at 406-202-1312.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be sure and send me any upcoming events or items of interest that you’d like for me to share here. My email is at the top of this column and I’m always happy to hear from you. Have a great week!