Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fires and rain, thieves amongst us, ranch rodeo finals, wildest horse race, horse sales

What a broad range of conditions our nation is experiencing. From the massive fires in Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Wyoming to the hurricane and torrential rains in Texas, many are suffering. If some of that excess Gulf moisture could march it's way northwest and drown out the fires and revive the land of the northern plains it would be wonderful. Prayers continue for both situations.

I keep hearing about thefts occurring in the region. There was the theft of tack at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, S.D. during a recent barrel race, then just this past week, a ranch in the southwestern part of the state lost all of their saddles, bridles, chaps, etc…, plus items out of vehicles. I guess it's time to start putting up surveillance cameras and having lots meaner dogs. Keep your eye out for someone selling tack on Facebook sites that just doesn't fit the whole horse profile. I'm sure that's where a lot of it is being sold. I see people from far off states posting tack on our northern plains sites and I am always highly suspicious of them for this very reason.

The 2017 Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo finals will be Sept. 8-9 at Miles City, Mont. The Women's ranch rodeo will be Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., the open ranch rodeo Sept. 9, 1 p.m., with the ranch bronc riding right after the open rodeo.

Montana's wildest horse race, the Glacier Invitational, will be Sept. 9 at Babbs, Mont. There will be a suicide relay race, wild ride, and jackpot team roping and breakaway.

Platte Livestock, Platte, S.D., will be having their monthly open horse sale on Monday, Sept. 11. Tack will sell at 4:30 and the horses at 5 p.m. Call John Dean at 605-680-1972 for information.

The 21st Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will be Sept. 13-14 at Kling Ranch Arena, Grassy Butte, N.D. They are needing rough stock riders for all categories and there's $5000 added with no entry fees! Call or text 701-260-9881 to enter. You can check out the sale lineup at http://www.dalekling.com.

The last horse sale of the year at Philip Livestock, Philip, S.D. will be Sept. 19 after the cattle sale.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Finals will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m. at Forsyth, Mont. There will be 14 teams, ranch bronc riders vying for over $13,000 in cash and prizes.

Faith Livestock, Faith, S.D. is hosting their 1st Annual Consignment Catalog Horse Sale on Saturday, Sept. 23. The preview will be at 9 a.m. The arena, with the sale starting at noon. They're offering 122 weanlings, broodmares and riding horses. Call Dace at 605-515-1535 or Mason at 605-580-5878 for more info.

There will be a fantastic photography workshop at Kaycee, Wyo., with Adam Jahiel. There may be a spot or two left by this time. You can check out his photography at http://www.adamjahiel.com . You can email him at adam@adamjahiel.com.

The meeting dates for the Gillette High School Rodeo Club have been set. All meetings will be at the George Amos building. They are Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, Dec. 27, Jan. 24, and Feb. 28.

The John Redding Barrel Bonanza will be Saturday, Oct. 28. Entries open Sept. 1 and close Oct. 1. It's at here Wheatland, Wyo., and there will also be a silent auction. They're offering all divisions, plus novice horse/rider. Exhibitions start at 9 a.m. With the race at noon. Call Bobbie Redding at 307-231-1060 or Millie Woody at 704-308-7492 for info.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope you're getting some rain if you need it and some sun if you don't. Keep praying for everyone who needs either.