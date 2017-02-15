Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fund for Vern Ward, Wyo brands, rodeo club slave auction, Tierney schools, barrels | TSLN.com

The weather sure has been fantastic! Water is running everywhere and there’s more bare ground than snow now. It’s sure nice to see the stock out grazing instead of standing in the snow waiting for feed. I’m seeing some baby calves bouncing around in pastures along the road, so calving season has started for some. Mine won’t make an appearance for another two and a half months, so it’s fun watching other folks’ calves for now.

A really good guy got badly hurt on Feb. 12. Vern Ward suffered a head injury and underwent surgery where they removed a bunch of bone fragments. He has since regained consciousness and is communicating with people. He and his wife Laurie and their four daughters ranch near Fruitdale, S.D. and are just good folks who support their community and are always willing to help others. There’s been an account set up at Pioneer Bank in Belle Fourche, S.D. to help with expenses. You can call the bank at 605-892-2536 for info or send a check to the Vern Ward Medical Fund, c/o Pioneer Bank, 700 State St., Belle Fourche, SD 57717. Vern is always the first guy to step up and lend a hand, so let’s all do the same for him now. Of course, your prayers for a full recovery would be most appreciated as well. You can keep up with his progress via a caringbridge site too at http://www.caringbridge.org/public/vernward.

If you have a Wyoming brand and it was due for renewal by Dec. 31, 2016, you can still renew it during this brief grace period. They have to be postmarked before March 1, 2017 to avoid the penalty of $150 on top of the $300 renewal fee. There were 587 brand renewal notices returned due to the address no longer being correct or otherwise undeliverable. You can check and see if yours was one of those at https://wlsb.state.wy.us under brand recording. For questions about your brand, call 307-777-7515 or 307-777-7516.

I’m sure thrilled for Gillette College and their new Ag Complex indoor arena! It is up and ready to use and team practice is being conducted in it now. What a great addition to a super good school and rodeo program.

The 2017 Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Club Slave Auction will be Mar. 4 at the Branding Iron Steakhouse south of Belle Fourche, S.D. The supper begins at 5:30 and the auction will be at 7 p.m. For more info, call Rex at 605-210-1512.

There are a bunch of Paul Tierney roping schools coming up in the region this spring. Following at where they’ll be and who to contact: Mar. 11-12, Broken Bow, Neb., call Tina Kessler at 308-880-0169; Mar. 18-19, Rozet, Wyo., call Kathleen Reynolds at 307-682-3646; April 1-2, Laramie, Wyo., call Jennifer Bonham at 307-460-1496; April 8-9, Mitchell, S.D., call Doug Krantz at 605-999-2334; April 14-15, Killdeer, N.D., call Jackie Enzel at 701-260-5504; and April 22-23 at the Tierney ranch, Oral, S.D., call Paul Tierney at 605-890-0200 or Robin Tierney at 605-890-9613.

Well, That’s my circle for this week. I sure hope the weather hangs on and then we have a warm, rainy spring. Have a great week!