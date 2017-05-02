Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Grass founder, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, playday series, bronc futurity | TSLN.com

Lots of wind, a little wind, and some sunshine the past week. Calving is going on like clockwork through it all. I sure feel for those folks on the southern plains that were caught in that blizzard. It killed quite a few cattle and damaged lots of wheat. First fires, then blizzards. They're sure needing our prayers.

The bright green grass reminds me to remind you about the real possibility of your horses grass foundering. The cold nights and warm days really bring that sugar up in the blades of grass. When your horses graze it, it can be an overload on their systems and cause founder. Horses that are already really fat are the most likely candidates, especially ponies, drafters and horses of feral origin. But, any horse can founder, so keep your eye on them. Typical founder symptoms are standing with front feet out ahead of them, rocked back on their hind quarters. They will take very short steps with their head lowered to get around. Some will lay down as it hurts too bad to stand. If you see your horse acting even a little like these symptoms, get them in a dry lot immediately. I keep some Bute on hand for various reasons and you should too, as a dose of Bute will reduce the inflammation in the feet right away and is what your vet will recommend. Standing them in cold mud/water is also good therapy. Once a horse has foundered, they'll always be prone to it, so an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Congrats to the Gillette College Rodeo team! The girl's team won first in the Central Rocky Mountain Region and the boy's team second. They're the only college to qualify two teams too! Good job to all!

JK Bar Ministries and Selle Rodeo have teamed up on a fundraiser to send kids to Bible camp who otherwise couldn't afford to go. They're holding a ranch rodeo and ranch bronc riding at the Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo., on May 13, 1 p.m. There's a $100 entry fee for the ranch broncs and $400 for the ranch teams and $1000 added per event. Admission is $5.00 with youth 12 and under free. For info on how to enter, call Justin Brennan at 307-331-9950.

The 6th Annual Powder River Days will be in Sheridan, Wyo., on June 9-11. There will be ranch broncs, ranch horse, ranch cutting and muley roping. There's $8,000 added money in the Fred and Ty Floyd Memorial Bronc ride on June 11 too! Entries opened May 4 and you can try to get in by calling 307-736-2391. You can check out the details at http://www.powderriverdays.com.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo will be taking call in entries May 24, 6-8 p.m. at 406-951-4735.

The Crook County (Wyo) Horsemen's Association has announced their event dates. Playdays will be June 3 at Sundance, July 9 at Moorcroft, and Aug. 5 at Hulett where the year end picnic and awards will be held too. There will be a ranch horse competition on July 25, a ranch rodeo on July 29 and a youth rodeo on July 30, all in Sundance. For more information, call Shannon at 307-680-7243.

There will be a United Bucking Horse Association futurity on June 2-3 at the Richland County Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont. It will start at 1 p.m. on the 2nd and 7 p.m. on the 3rd. Those futurity horses are really fun to watch as they make their debut and early outs in an arena setting.

The 12th year of the Dupree (S.D.) Jackpot dates are set! They are June 8, 29; July 13, 27. There will be barrels, poles and goats and all ages are welcome. Enter at 5, then exhibitions. Call Linda Olsen for info at 605-200-1311.

This would be a very good time to be getting those stud colts gelded too. The flies aren't out yet and they'll heal up fast on green grass. Makes a better citizen out of all of them!

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. Have a wonderful week and enjoy this lovely spring weather!