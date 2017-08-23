Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: INFR tour rodeo, PRQHBA horse sale, barrels, broncs, bulls, mutton bustin’, breakaway

Well, summer is just about over since school has resumed for most of the kids in the region. Ranch kids are so much help at home that it leaves a big void when they are once again gone all day during the week. As a kid myself, the whole month of August was spoiled with the feeling of dread that I had to go back to school again. Summer was never long enough. Now that I'm a Grandma, I feel the same way. Just one more week of the boys being here would have been so nice. Time passes too quickly.

The Mandaree INFR Tour Rodeo will be Sept. 1-2 at On A Slant Arena, Mandaree, N.D. Slack will be at 9 a.m., Sept. 1, with the regular performance at 4. September 2 performance will be at 1 p.m. Some late entries might still be taken, so call 605-374-7754 for that. For general info, call Lloyd Vigen at 701-421-0524.

Broadus, Mont. Is the place to be for the 40th Annual PRQHBA Sale and Futurity on Sept. 2-3. On the 2nd it all starts at 8 a.m. With the two and three year old futurity and versatility competition. On the 3rd the yearling halter futurity will start at 8 a.m. With the sale preview after that. The sale itself starts at 1 p.m., with weanlings to finished horses offered. Check it all out at http://www.prqhba.com or call 406-427-5420 for a catalog.

Mid Rivers Barrel Daze will be Sept. 2-3 at Miles City, Mont. Saturday at noon kicks off with the open 5D, youth 3D, Sr. 3D, Futurity 2D and WPRA sidepot. On Sunday there will be the Church race at 10, then the other divisions. Call Lana at 406-951-2394 for info.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a ranch bronc ride and bull riding at the Tripp County Rodeo Grounds, Winner, S.D. on Sept. 2. There's $3,000 added in bulls, $1,500 added in broncs. Calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with the performance at 7:30. Enter at 605-222-1453 or 605-730-1864. Stock will be Moore Rodeo.

There will be an open bullriding and mutton bustin' at the GTR Arena, Potter, Neb., on Sat., Sept. 2. Check in is by 2 p.m., starts at 3. Bulls are $75, woollies $10, with 100 percent payback. Call Clint McClure to enter at 308-760-8622.

The Wild 'n' Wooly Custer 5th Annual Youth Rodeo will be at Custer, Mont. On Sept. 9, 9 a.m. Call Kristy at 406-579-5654 for details.

The Double J Horse Sale that was scheduled for Sept. 9 has been canceled due to not enough consignments. The spring sale is tentatively scheduled for May 12, 2018.

There will be an open breakaway roping at the Ekalaka Track and Arena, Ekalaka, Mont., Sept. 9, 4 p.m. There's women's and men's and all ages. You get a guaranteed 3 head for $150 with the top 3 going head to head. Call 406-775-6857 for info. The Puptown roping will be on Sept. 10, same place, with a calcutta at 9, roping at 10.

There will be a fantastic display of E.C. Lee and Hamley saddles at the Expo Center in Ft. Pierre, S.D. during the Dakota Western Heritage Festival Sept. 16-17. Last year there were over 40 saddles displayed and they would love to have more to display. If you have one or more you'd like to let folks look at, call Gary Heintz at 605-222-0079. He promises to take very good care of them.

The 2017 SDRA High School Extravaganza will be Sat., Oct. 14 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It's open to all SDHSRA contestants with 12 selected for each event. You have to enter on Monday, Sept. 25, 6 to 10 p.m. at 605-730-2088, 605-680-9961, or 605-680-0943. Mandatory call backs are Tues, Sept. 26, 7-10 p.m.

There will be an open horse show Sept. 23 at Kearney, Neb., at the Buffalo County fairgrounds. Registration will be at 8 a.m. With the show at 9. It's $30 for all day with halter, showmanship, English, Western, speed and trail classes. Call 308-320-4908 for further info.

Well, that's my circle for the week. Have a great week and a fun Labor Day weekend. I'll probably be in my usual spot at Newell for their big rodeo. Maybe I'll see you there!