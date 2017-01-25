Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: NIRA Alumni drive, California Chrome, benefit, clinic, jackpots | TSLN.com

It’s been more typical January here lately: cold, nice, windy, sunny, still, and overcast. Sometimes in the same day. I wasn’t disappointed when the last storm missed us and went across the region well south of us. Sorry for those affected, but not sorry we weren’t. We just got a dab of new snow and some wind, but nothing that locked us into the snowbanks again.

There’s a membership drive going on for the NIRA Alumni. Membership dues help to support the award scholarships for the 2017 NIRA Rookie of the Year in each event. If you want to download a membership form, you can go to http://www.collegerodeo.com/resources/alumni, find them on Facebook, or email for one at niraainfo@gmail.com. If you don’t do the internet at all, just call 210-415-9091.

The fabulous California Chrome was named Horse of the Year and Champion Older Dirt Male at the recent Eclipse Awards. As of this writing, he is slated to run in the Pegasus Stakes on January 28, but before that he was the richest North American racehorse of all time with a tidy $14.5 million in his account. I’ll let you know how the Pegasus turns out for him. At any rate, he is scheduled to be retired from racing thereafter and head for the breeding shed.

On February 5, the Bowman Lions Club, Bowman, N.D., will host the annual SOUPer Bowl Soup and Sandwich Benefit for the Hope and Healing Therapeutic Riding Center at Bowman. The supper will be at the Bowman Lutheran Church and goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s a live auction that will start at noon with some great items being offered. For further information, call Sandy Phelps at 701-290-1929.

The Gillette Rodeo Club Spring Jackpots with calf roping, breakaway and team roping will be Feb. 11, March 11 and April 15. Starts at 11 a.m. The barrels, goat tying and breakaway jackpots will be Feb. 25 and April 1. All of this will be at Gillette, Wyo., straight east of the CamPlex Wrangler Arena. For info, call or text Jessi at 307-620-0034.

There will be a Brad Andrews Colt Starting and Horsemanship clinic on March 10-12 at the Thorton Arena, Lambert, Mont. The clinics are $300 each with a non-refundable $150 deposit to hold your spot. Brad is a gifted trainer and teacher, plus is a great guy to spend time with, so this clinic would sure be worth going to. Call Kendel at 701-570-4591 for info.

There will be a NWBRA approved 4D , youth and open barrel race at the Wright Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. on March 10. The barn will open at 2:30 with exhibitions from 3:30 to 5:15. You’ll have to enter by 5:30 and the barrel race starts at 6 p.m.

Mark your calender now for the Burnin’ Three open 4D barrel race and open pole bending jackpots on April 8-9. It will be at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. and all proceeds go to the NDHSRA. You can download an entry form at http://www.millerranch.com.

Well, that’s my snowy circle for another week. See you at the Stock Show!