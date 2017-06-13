Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch rodeos, Elshere laid up, team roping, barrel racing, bronc riding, calf roping | TSLN.com

Hallelujah! There's been some rain over our region. A wonderful 1.8 inches fell here on Dry Creek. I feel for all of those who went through the bad part of that storm with the hail and tornadoes. It's an awfully hard way to get moisture. Anyway, the grass sure looks brighter than it did, perhaps just because the dust was washed off, but I think it drank deeply and took out a new lease on life.

Heard of a longtime friend who got mauled and injured by a bull recently. He's spent some time in the hospital and will heal up fine, but it's a reminder of just how quickly those lazy, sleepy acting bulls can light up and turn on you. Turnout time is always a little dicey as they want to fight with each other and about anything else that opposes them. Get well quickly, Mike, so you can get Linda lined out again. I know that's a full time job.

The 5th Annual Powder River "Let 'Er Buck" ranch rodeo will be July 14-15 at Kaycee, Wyo. Entries are due June 20 and it's $500/team and is WRCA sanctioned. Call Tammie Neville to enter at 307-738-2450. Besides the ranch rodeo, there will also be goat roping, team penning and music on Friday night. On Saturday there will be a dutch oven cook-off, minnow races (man I'll bet those jockeys are little), catch-a-calf for 4-H and FFA kids, then a calcutta of teams and bronc riders at 5 p.m. The ranch rodeo will start at 5:30.

Cole Elshere had ACL surgery last week. It puts him out for the rest of the season so that's not easy for him. My thoughts and prayers are with him.

Hutchison Arena at Rozet, Wyo., will have it's Summer Nights Roping Series all summer. It started June 6, and will keep going on these dates: June 20, 27; July 4, 11, 18, and 25; August 8. Drawpot and mixed roping, plus a handicap drawpot. Enter at 6, rope at 7. Call Cody Hutchison at 406-925-1373 or Kayla Hutchison at 307-756-2755.

Billings Saddle Club is hosting the Ride'n For A Cause O-Mok-See on June 23-24 to benefit Ali Gauger. Friday will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. It has age groups for under 5, 5-11, 12-15, 16-39 and a 40+ group. Enter by 6:45 on Friday, and by 9:45 on Saturday. Call Sue at 406-670-2455 or Racquel at 406-600-7345.

The Ekalaka Bronc Match, Ekalaka, Mont., will be Sunday, June 25. They'll have rookie broncs, ranch broncs and saddle broncs. The calcutta will be at 2 p.m. and the broncs will buck at 3. There's $6,000 added. There will also be an open steer roping, sanctioned by Big Sky Steer Roping. For info call 406-775-6386 or 406-975-6387.

July 1 is the date for the Glendo Ranch Rodeo, Glendo, Wyo. It will kick off at 2 p.m. and winners will qualify for the finals at the Wyoming State Fair. Entries are due by June 29. It has the usual ranch rodeo events, plus mutton bustin' and kid's boot scramble. It's $200/team to enter and you can call Gene Daly at 307-331-1049 for more information.

The 2nd annual Prospector Challenge 2 Barrel Race will be July 14-16 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. The Gold Rush Slot Race will be July 15 at 6 p.m. with barrels and poles. Entry forms can be downloaded from http://www.midwestpolebending.com. Pre-entries must be postmarked by June 30. Call 612-384-6730 for more information.

Perfect Calf Roping will be July 15 and 18 at Gillette, Wyo. July 15 is the open American qualifier with $2000 added and a senior/over 40 division too. Enter at 8 a.m., rope at 10. On July 18 there will be ladies breakaway with $500 added and the Flint Memorial Calf Roping with $1,000 added and scholarships awarded. Call Bill Reynolds at 307-299-1521 for info. The events will be held across the road from the NHSFR.

Well folks, that's my circle for another week. Keep praying for rain and being thankful for every drop we get.

Be sure and send me the information on any upcoming events, fundraisers or other items of interest. I'm always happy to share them here.