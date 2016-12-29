Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Weather if frightful, Garrett inducted, team ropings, barrels races, clinics and schools | TSLN.com

Hasn’t this weather been a doozy! We were snowed in for Christmas and stayed that way for several days. We guesstimate that we got a foot or so of snow but the wind was just horrendous at 65 mph when it got rolling. It pushed snow into places it shouldn’t have and absolutely buried everyone’s corrals, haystacks and any grass they have left. We never lost power, thankfully, but many did and as I write this, still are without. I sure feel for them.

I am so thankful for all the people who work nonstop to get power back on and roads cleared. It’s just a mess and this will set us up for more messes as the winter goes on. It’s going to be a long time until it’s gone. The only bright spots I can find are that the mosquitos and flies haven’t been a problem, solicitors leave us alone, and I can use the porch as a walk in freezer.

I was happy to see that Marvin Garrett, formerly of Belle Fourche, S.D. and now of Rozet, Wyo., is being inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. Marvin was a four time world champion bareback rider (1988, 1989, 1994 and 1995) in the PRCA and a super nice guy to boot. He will be inducted on April 8, 2017. He was inducted into the Prorodeo Hall of Fame in 1998.

There will be an NTR Making Team Roping Great roping at Wright, Wyo.’s Ag Complex on Saturday, Jan. 14. Entries for the first roping close at 9:30 a.m.. There will be two trophy saddles awarded! Produced by Steele Productions, so call 307-290-0743 for info. You can also get an NTR membership there that day. Cash or credit cards only for entries or membership.

The Frosty Freeze Barrel Race will be at the fairgrounds in Baker, Mont. on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11. If there are 31 or more entries, it will be a 4D, if less, a 3D. Time only 10 a.m. to 12:30, open riding at 12-12:30; entries close at 12:30 and the barrels start at 1 p.m. Be sure and call before you haul if the weather is bad. Call Rachel at 406-459-3468 for info.

Also at the Baker fairgrounds, on Feb. 25 will be the Bulls, Broncs and Barrels. Barrels will run in the morning with the top 12 coming back for the short go during the broncs and bulls. I’ll get you additional information as it gets to me. You can call Rachel about that too at the number listed above.

The 25th Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinics will be March 10-12, April 13-15, and May 12-14. Call Carole Hollers at 605-391-9702 for signup info.

Golliher Arena has announced the dates for the 2017 Spring Barrel Series barrel races. They are Mar. 18, April 1, 22, 29, Finals May 6 and makeup date April 30. Call them at 605-642-5363 or ZeAnn at 605-641-2928.

There’s a really good roughstock school coming up at Casper, Wyo. on March 31-April 1 & 2. Barebacks will be taught by Larry Sandvick, saddle broncs by Jess Martin, bulls by Clayton Savage and bullfighting by Nathan Jestes. If you’re interested, get your name on the list as it is filling fast. You can call 307-358-2642 or email at saddlebroncproductions@yahoo.com.

Well, that’s my snowy, windblown circle for another week. I hope your New Year is a good one, rich in blessings and good health.