Outside Circle: Goat roping, team sorting, cowhorse clinic, roping clinics, barrels, bucking horses | TSLN.com

We got a little more rain this past week. Every bit helps and really shows on the grass. The cows and horses have quit coming to hay, so it's a good thing the grass is coming on! I sure wouldn't mind having some of this high priced hay left over. The heifers are starting to spring pretty well, as are the cows, so I'll be bringing them home from winter pasture next week to get set for calving. Just once I'd like to trail them home without a baby calf or two toddling along. Last year I trailed them home with a cow in labor, but she did have it on the calving pasture. We got there in the nick of time and she laid down and had it while I was closing the gate!

There will be an honest-to-pete Goat Roping at the Knuckle Saloon's indoor arena in Sturgis, S.D. on Friday, April 27. It will benefit the Sturgis High School Rodeo Club student athletes. A portion of the food and drink sales for the evening will also go to that fund. It will start at 5 p.m. and has a $3.00 entry fee. Admission is free. Now, if you think it would be easy to rope a goat, you just bring your rope and put your money down and we'll see about that!

A Wyoming Two Man Poker Sort will be held April 29 at the South Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. There will be three round robins with novice, open and master divisions. It's a Poker Rodeo qualifier and will have a 50% payout jackpot. There's a $150 entry fee. You can get your questions answered by calling Devin Coons at 307-262-5327 or Rob Coons at 307-251-6045.

The J & A Arena at Glendive, Mont. will be having a Tim Unzicker Rein Cow Horse clinic April 29-30. It's $150 with $100 deposit to hold your spot and limited numbers will be taken. This is to benefit the Dawson Community College Ranch Rodeo team. Call Tana Canen at 406-939-1890 for info.

The 67th Annual World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale will be May 18-21. There will be horse racing on May 14, then starting the 17th, you can see match bronc riding,wild horse races, bucking bull sale, mutton bustin', ranch bronc riding, World Class bucking horse futurity and bucking horse sale, open bucking horse sale, WSRRA ranch broncs, horse racing, calcuttas, parades, trade show, and many other activities all over town. For details on which day is having what, go to http://www.buckinghorsesale.com or find it on Facebook. You can also call the Miles City Livestock commission for info at 800-755-5177. If you haven't been to this, you need to go! Get your reservations early or you won't have a place to sleep!

Bill and Deb Myers will be holding a roping clinic at their ranch near St. Onge, S.D., featuring 9 times NFR qualifier Cesar de la Cruz. It will be on May 30-31 and costs $500 per person. They will be working the heel-o-matic and fresh live steers as well, for both headers and heelers. There are limited spots, so call soon at 605-645-2762.

There will be a Bobby Harris roping clinic at Baker, Mont. On May 28-29. There are still a couple of spots open on it, so if you're interested, call Kelly at 406-480-5745.

I know this seems early, but the entries fill fast at these! He 2017 Custer Ranch Rodeo will be June 24, 2 p.m. at Custer, Mont. More details will be shared as it gets closer, but I wanted all of you who would want to get a team in to have the info early. For more info, call 406-851-1741 or email custerranchrodeo@yahoo.com.

Well, that's my circle for the week. Be sure and send me any news items or other interesting things to the email address at the top of the column. I'm always happy to help you get the word out about an event.