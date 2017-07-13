Outside Circle: Horse slaughter, horse sales, ranch rodeos, Faith Stock Show, Indian Relays at Billings | TSLN.com

The grandboys went home last week. It was sure fun while they were here, but, it reminded me why God in His wisdom gave us children while we were young. They ran free range, rode their horses, went fishing, shot real guns (under Daddy's watchful eye), got dirty, were short of sleep, and ate like threshing hands. It's so fun watching them grow and learn. I miss when they were babies, of course, but these little boys make every next day a new adventure.

I was thrilled to read that the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee voted 27-25 to not de-fund inspectors in horse processing plants. The current bill expires September 30, 2017, so it will be interesting to see if any plants are working to get back up and running after over 10 years. What this could do for the equine industry is incredible, plus the jobs created by association with the plants. It's about time there was some common sense being used. Believe me though, that keening sound you hear on the wind is the weeping and gnashing of teeth by the anti-slaughter crowd who just can't stand the idea of horse processing but apparently are in favor of horses starving to death or dying of other "natural" causes.

Louise Wilson let me know that there will be no Tri-State Bronc Match at Broadus, Mont. this year. The stock contractors said that the pens behind the chutes are in such bad condition that they won't bring their valuable bucking stock there. The powers that be don't seem to be concerned about it, so no plan is in the works to fix them. Too bad, as that event was pretty special to the town and to the people in it.

The open consignment horse sale at Gordon, Neb. has been re-scheduled for July 25, 2 p.m. For info, call 308-282-9998 or 308-282-1171.

There will be a horse buyer at the Belle Fourche Roundup grounds on July 28, 8 a.m. To 4 p.m. They will be buying all classes of horses (and many with no class at all) and paying right there. Call Joe at 612-839-9568 or 952-836-8811.

The Hayes Center, Neb. Roping Club ranch rodeo will be Wed., August 2. Entries close July 31. There will be a calcutta at 6 p.m., ranch rodeo at 7. It's $400/team. Call Michelle Lapp at 308-883-1109 or 308-286-3489.

The 107th Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be held August 8-13, Faith, S.D. There will be cattle and sheep shows, team roping, a ranch rodeo, kids' day rodeo for footbackers and bicyclers, dances, exhibits and parades. There will also be a match bronc ride, relay races, match races, and ranch broncs. Call Brock Williams at 605-430-1537 or Gnene Fordyce at 605-390-8761.

Entries are open now for the Custer County Classic Bull Riding at Hermosa, S.D., August 12. There are no entry fees, $2,500 added money. Calcutta at 6:30 p.m., bulls at 7. Call 402-336-6106 to enter.

Cammack Ranch Supply, Union Center, S.D., is having it's first ever ranch horse competition on August 18, 9 a.m. The open division will take 30 entries for $75, youth division will take 10 at $30. Entry forms and rules are

on the website at http://www.cammackranchsupply.com. For entry info, call Melissa at 605-515-0165 and for rules call Brad at 605-515-0088. That's the same day as the big steak fry that Cammack's has every year, so plan to stay for supper!

Great news! The agreement was finally made and the Indian Relay finals will be in Billings, Mont., September 22-24, at the Metrapark. It's under the direction of Horse Nations Indian Relays for a three day event. Get your tickets early as it is a big event. I highly recommend going and watching this exciting sport. Best riders you'll ever see, people with sheer guts, and really fast horses combine to keep you on the edge of your seat or standing and screaming for your favorites.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. I hope you've gotten a little or a lot of rain recently. We could all use more. Pray for rain and please pray for the firefighters on the lines all over the west. Have a great week and stay cool.