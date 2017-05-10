Outside Circle: Leather show, team roping, playdays, clinics, jackpots | TSLN.com

The weather sure did warm up. If we could get some more rain, the grass could really take off again. As it is, I'm still feeding a little hay and caking the cows every day. They're sure chasing that green though.

I was saddened to hear of the loss of the great saddle bronc mare Lipstick N Whiskey. The 13 year old mare died from complications of foaling on May 6. She had been to the NFR five times and was quite a star at Powder River Rodeo. She was NFR on both sides of her pedigree and was sired by Cut The Cards and out of Bay Rum. My sympathy to the Franzens. She was pretty special.

The Rocky Mountain Leather Show will be in Sheridan, Wyo., on May 19-21, starting at 8 a.m. The craftsmen flock to this show to see the latest in leather tools, products, silver and meet with other makers. It will be held at the Holiday Inn convention center.

The 14th Annual McNess Appreciation Roping will be May 26 at the Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. Enter at 10 a.m., rope at 11. For more info call Duane at 815-238-0950.

The New Underwood Roping Club Arena will be having a jackpot team roping the 2nd and 4th weekends of the summer months, and it started May 10. Enter at 6, rope at 6:30. Open handicap, novice and draw pot divisions. Call Jim at 605-595-4438 or Steven at 605-261-2418.

There is a Buster McLaury colt starting and horsemanship clinic on June 1-4 at Brad and Beca Andrews, Red Owl, S.D. Call Brad at 605-515-0088 or Beca at 605-515-0027, or their home at 605-985-5493.

The Cowgirl Heaven Camp will be June 5-7 at the ranch at Timber Lake, S.D. It's hosted by Shanna Gebhart of Cowgirl Heaven Ministries and is for girls 8-18 who want to learn the fine points of horsemanship skills and rodeo events, plus learn more about God's word. Cost is a free will donation and girls can bring their own horses. For more info, call Shanna at 605-848-1165 or email her at shannsimon@hotmail.com.

The First Annual Ranch Rodeo and Testicle Festival will be on Friday, June 9 at the Boss Cowman Arena, Lemmon, S.D. The ranch rodeo calcutta will lead off at 5 p.m. then the ranch rodeo, then the testicle festival (think calf fries, folks) cookoff at around 8 p.m. You can follow that up by dancing to Badger Horse Band that night. For ranch rodeo info, call Monte Oliver at 605-850-1534. For testicle festival info, call Brad Derschan at 701-928-0795.

Powder River Days is having a benefit team roping on Sunday morning, June 11. All proceeds will go to help KC Carden who is battling cancer. Entry fees are $50/man and you can enter multiple times. Entries actually opened May 4, but you may still be able to get in. Call 307-736-2391 to enter. By the way, there will also be Indian Relay races at Powder River Days.

There are two Feet First Horsemanship and colt starting clinics with Tom Wagoner. The colt clinic will be June 16-18 and costs $600. Horsemanship will be July 26-27 and costs $450. Both will be held at the Rockin' H Ranch Arena south of Piedmont, S.D. For info call Heather Baumen at 605-209-7696.

The Sheridan Cowgirls Association jackpot series dates have been set. June 15, 22,29; July 6, 19, 27, and the rainout date is August 9. There will be pole bending, barrels, goats, dummy roping, breakaway, steer stopping, girls team roping and mixed team roping, with peewee through adult divisions. It will be at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo. Exhibitions will be 5:30 to 6:15 and the event starts at 6:30. For info call Sarah at 307-751-3606 or check out their Facebook site.

The wonderful Newell playday series will be starting June 26, followed by July 10, 17, and 24. It will have all the usual events for the kids from little bitty stick horse barrel racers to pole bending and goat tying. For more information, call Shannon Dirk at 605-456-1499. I will try to get some more info to you as it's available too.

The Moorcroft Youth Rodeo, Moorcroft, Wyo., will be Friday, June 30 at the Moorcroft Arena. You can check out the even on the Moorcroft Rodeo Club Facebook page or call Mike at 307-756-2076, Toby at 307-756-2195 or Dusty at 307-756-2133.

Well that my circle for another week.