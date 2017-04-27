Outside Circle: Ranch roping clinics galore, Derby day, horsemanship clinics, horse sales | TSLN.com

That half of a foot or so of wet snow will sure get the grass growing! It's sloppy and muddy out there as I write this and I couldn't be happier. The cows took a calving hiatus during the snow storm but got right back to work when I turned them out on pasture again. I hear that buffalo will not calve if it's stormy, so maybe my cows are taking a cue from them. I was sure glad.

If you're in the Teton County area of Montana and want to have some run, there will be ranch roping practices at Sparky Wallace's place near Choteau, Mont. every Wed. night. The ropings start at 6 p.m. and will cost you $20/roper. Call for details or to make sure it's happening at 406-590-9255.

The very last horse sale at Gregory Livestock Auction will be on Tues, May 2. There will be a customer appreciation lunch starting at 11, tack to sell at 12:30 and the horses will sell starting at 1 p.m. They're expecting 75-100 head for the sale. For more info call 605-830-0944 or 605-842-2949.

The Kentucky Derby will be run May 6! It will be shown on NBC at around 4 p.m., MST. The mile and a quarter race has a $2 million purse. I do love watching those races.

There will be a Buck Brannaman Horsemanship Clinic May 26-28 at the James Kjerstad Event Center at Rapid City, S.D. It will start at 9 a.m. and cost $30/day for adults, and kids 12 and under or older kids 65+ get in free. Call Jim or Deb Shimon at 605-255-4276 for info.

The Bordertown Arena 1st Annual Ranch Rodeo saddle series has set their dates. They are May 27, June 24, July 29, August 12, and the finals September 16 at Kilgore, Neb. Ranch broncs are a separate event and will have $120 entry fee and ranch rodeo teams, both men and women, will have a $400 fee. The events are Muggin, doctoring, trailer loading and the short go will have yokin. You can check it out on Facebook under Bordertown Arena, or call 308-520-9623.

From the Ground to the Arena Horsemanship clinic with Tom Wagoner and Lynn Kohr will be May 31-June 3 at Parshall, N.D. Cost is $450 for each rider. You will work to improve horsemanship skills from the ground to the barrel pattern. There are limited openings so call Lori Nelson right away at 701-789-1681. Tom's website is http://www.feetfirsthorsemanship.com and Lynn's is http://www.kohrquarterhorses.com.

There will be a ranch roping clinic at Rozet, Wyoming with Caleb and Herb French doing the teaching. It will be June 10-11 and is $300 with a $100 of that in advance to hold your spot. You can mail a check to Claudia Martinson, Box 641, Gillette, WY 82717 or call her at 307-660-8469.

The 8th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale will be June 17 at the Weston County fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. They will sell 55 head of broke horses, ready to go to work, and uncondeitionally guaranteed. The preview will be June 16. For a catalog or other info, call Craig at 307-746-5690, Jill at 307-746-9477 or Frank at 307-421-1528. You can also see the catalog at http://www.FullHouseHorseSale.com and on Facebook.

The 2017 Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride will be June 16-17 at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds, Miles City, Mont. To find out how to enter, call 406-951-4735.

Well, that's my circle for another week. I hope you got some of this wonderful moisture and that the grass is growing so fast that you can hear it. Have a great week!