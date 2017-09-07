Outside Circle: Tom Miller induction, match bronc rides, Dupree rope, ride and slide, bulls, and more

I've sure enjoyed the recent cooler temperatures. Kind of a nip of fall early in the mornings these days too. I had a good Labor Day weekend. The grandboys were here for a visit and they put some miles on their horses and got to do fun little boy things with their dad. The Newell Labor Day Rodeo is always a high point of their summer and we took that in. It's always good to see so many people I know and get a chance to visit with everyone.

Congratulations to old friend Tom Miller, Red Owl, S.D. He is being inducted into the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Okla. Tom is so deserving of the honor. A standout rodeo cowboy with multiple trips to the NFR in saddle broncs, then later as a judge, Tom is also a cowman, horseman and rancher. He's an all around fine person that I am honored to call friend. He personifies a real cowboy on every level.

The Best of the Best Matched Saddle Bronc Ride will be Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at Darby, Mont. It will have Isaac Diaz, Cort Scheer, Cody Demoss, and Zeke Thurston, so it ought to be quite a show. The next day, Sept. 16, will be the 3rd Annual Joe Reynolds Memorial Saddle Broncs and Barrels at 6 p.m., also in Darby. Looks like an excellent weekend if you can get there.

Dupree, S.D. will be hosting the first annual Rope, Ride and Slide on Sept. 16, 4 p.m. at the Dupree Arena. There will be invitational matches in team roping, steer wrestling, and saddle broncs. Contestants will compete in their usual main event then pair up with another in the team roping. There's a long go then four will come back for the short go. The short go will have a calcutta. There's also a dance to follow, so a good time should be available at Dupree!

The Shippy Ranch Bull Riding and Midwest Bucking Bull Association Finals will be Sat., Sept. 16 in Colome, S.D. There's a whopping $75,000 up in prizes and year end awards, The calcutta will be Friday night, 7 p.m., at the Frontier Bar. Call 605-852-5089 for info.

There will be a Lisa Lockhart clinic Sept. 23-24 at the All Seasons Arena at Bowman, N.D. It's $575/each for a limited 13 students. Call Lisa O'Keeffe for more information at 701-721-9246.

Don't forget, the Horse Nations Indian Relay Champions of Champions Finals will be Sept. 22-24 at Billings, Mont, Metra Park. If you've never been to the relays, I highly recommend them. Fantastic riders on beautiful horses, incredible pageantry and pride of Nations, and non-stop action are packed in to every day. You can get tickets through the Metra Park or by going to http://www.horsenationsrelay.com.

The 2017 Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction will be Sept. 23-24 at the Casper Events Center, Casper, Wyo. Besides the inductions and lots of great people to visit with, there will also be a silent auction with some fantastic items being offered. You can check it all out on Facebook on the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame page.

The Black Hills Horse Expo is still taking horses for the Breed Avenue. There's already a really interesting lineup of less familiar breeds to many, so if you have a horse that represents your chosen breed well, it would sure be a good place to get some exposure. The Expo will be Oct. 20-22 in Rapid City, S.D. at the Event Center. You can check out all of the things going on there and get entry info at http://www.blackhillshorseexpo.com.

The High Plains Youth Rodeo Finals will be Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. At 1 p.m. both days, there will be broncs, barebacks, bulls, barrels for youth rodeo hands. There will be rough stock of all sizes, including minis, plus wild pony racing. For tickets or more information, go to http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com.

The 28th Annual Alzada Poetry, Music and Art Show will be Oct. 1 in beautiful downtown Alzada, Mont. The hall will open at 10 a.m., coffee will be on and you can view the art. Then lunch starts at 11, with the show at 1 p.m. It's a wonderful gathering of talent and friends and also a beautiful drive on the way, so I encourage you to go.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Have a safe week and keep praying for rain.