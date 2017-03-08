Outside Circle: Vern Ward’s address, Tierney wins Ironman, lots of clinics, jackpot | TSLN.com

I hope the wind has finally let up by the time you read this. It's about blown the hair off the dogs around here. I watched the same geese flying in place until I drove out of sight the other day. They may still be there.

I'm following Vern Ward's progress via Laurie's Facebook page and it looks like he's doing really well. It's going to be a journey, no doubt, but I'm sure they've never met anyone with any more determination than Vern. Plus he's plain tough, and some physical therapy is difficult, so he's probably handling that well too. If you'd like to send Vern a card or note, here's his address: Vern Ward, c/o Craig Hospital, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO 80113.

Congrats to 2017 Lazy E Arena Ironman Timed Event champion, Jess Tierney! The Ironman is a combination of steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping (both ends) and steer roping. Showing his true all around side, Jess held his own and then beat the best in the business of rodeo to win $104,000. He is from Hermosa, S.D.

There will be a Kelly Timberman Jr. Bareback school March 31-Apr. 2. It's for students 14 years and under to learn the correct fundamentals about barebacks, rodeo, and just being a competitor. It will be held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. It's $120/student. For more info or to reserve a spot, call Jim or Shelli Langdeau at 605-222-8510.

There will be a bull riding and bull fighting school on April 13-14 put on by the Bothwells. Bull riding instructors are Ardie Maier, Jobie Dryden and Brian Curtis. Sr bull will cost $300 and Jrs $275. The bull fighting instructor will be Cory Jonas and that will cost $300. They are taking entries into the schools until April 1, so you'd better get on the stick. You can call the Bothwells for more info, Thad at 605 381-9166 or Rachel at 605-381-7914.

The Dickinson State University Jackpot Weekend will be April 1-2. Saturday, April 1 will be Barrels, with peewees, youth and open divisions. On April 2 will be Breakaway, tiedown roping and goat tying. Both will be held at Dickinson, N.D. For info call Teddi Schwagler at 701-425-4985 or Jerilyn Wiseman at 208-908-1138.

There will be two Lisa Lockhart clinics to be held at the indoor arena in Bowman, N.D. Clinic #1 is April 24-25 and clinic #2 is April 26-27. There can only be 12 students per clinic, must be 13 or older and can only use one horse. Tuision is $650 with a non-refundable deposit of $300. Call Lisa O'Keeffe at 701-721-9246.

The annual spring cowhorse clinic at Hall Performance Horses will be June 2-4 at their ranch near Edgemont, S.D. The cost is $450, including the $150 deposit to hold your spot. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Call Kirk Hall at 605-431-3607 to learn more about it.

If you're a mule afficianado, there will be a Ty and Skye Evans Mulemanship clinic at Green Mountain Ranch near Rapid City, S.D. on June 1-3. There will be both Mulemanship 1 and 2 clinics for $350 each, $25/day to audit. For more info or to sign up, call Bridgette Banks at 605-381-0097. You can learn more about the clinic details at http://www.tsmules.com.

Well, I'm going to get off this windy ridge and call this circle ridden for another week. Send me your upcoming events and fundraisers and I'll share them here!