Outside Circle: Hot, branding, ranch rodeos, NHSRF, Indian Relays, Saddle Bronc Match | TSLN.com

It sure turned off summer here. It was 103 on Dry Creek yesterday. Supposed to remain the same throughout the week. The green will sure disappear fast from the grasses with this.

I've had my grandboys here for two weeks, so it's been a whirlwind of activities and borderline mayhem. My crew and I got the calves branded before it got so hot and that was fun. I've taken pictures of the little boys at brandings from the beginning and it's interesting to see how much they grow each year. We had a lot of fun as the crew was there to have a good time and enjoy the day. I say if you can't have fun at a branding you ought to just go home and eat worms.

We took in the ranch rodeo at Belle Fourche and it was a fine event, as always. I am so pleased with the way it is run as they keep it cowboy. Good job on that, Clay Crago and crew.

I hear the bull riding was a little tough at the Black Hills Roundup. In five performances, there was not one qualified ride. As the performances progressed, the purse money increased to a fantastic amount, but the bulls didn't get that memo, so they just bucked harder and made sure no one won any of it.

The 69th Annual National High School Finals Rodeo kicks off next week and will run from July 16-22. It's a fantastic rodeo to attend and the Cam-Plex is a great facility, so if you get time, be sure and go to Gillette, Wyo. and take it all in.

I'm sure excited to tell you that the Eagle Butte Hometown Days celebration is having Indian Relay Races July 22-23. It's a qualifying race for the finals at Billings, with lots of added money, so I'm sure the top teams will be there. For info call Kirk Fast Horse 605-848-0020, Calvin Ghost Bear 605-381-0823 or Stephanie Cummings 605-347-1152.

The Crook County Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 29 at Sundance, Wyo. The calcutta will be at noon with the ranch rodeo starting at 12:30. There will be a three steer scramble, sorting, and stray gathering with 10 teams allowed. It's $300/team to enter and the entry deadline is July 24. Call Zack Steele to enter at 605-210-1077.

The 95th Annual Days of '76 Rodeo, Deadwood, S.D., will be July 25-29. It kicks off with the steer roping on the 25th at 9 a.m.; the 26th and 27th have 8 a.m. slack and 7 p.m. rodeo performances; the 28th has the famous parade at 1:30 and the rodeo at 7; and the 29th the parade is at 10 a.m., rodeo performances at 1:30 and 7. For tickets, call 888-838-BULL.

July 31-August 3 is the wonderful Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp put on by John and Sue Keiser. They promise lots of fun, learning and most importantly, worship. You can call 605-837-2376 or email them at biblecamp@gwtc.net.

Deer Creek Days at Glenrock, Wyo, will be Saturday, August 5. There will be an open 5D barrel race, novice 2D, youth 2D, and peewees. Exhibitions are at 8 a.m., race at 10. Entries open July 9 and close July 31. Call Leah Maquire at 307-315-3003.

If you like saddle broncs, here's the event for you! The 61st Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match will be August 5, 1 p.m., at Home On The Range, Sentinal Butte, N.D. With 32 of the top bronc riders on top saddle broncs, it will be a great time. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets as there is limited bleacher seating. There will be a live calcutta of short go bronc riders, too. This is a PRCA sanctioned event. To reserve lodging, call 701-623-444 or 701-623-4800.

Well, that's my hot, sweaty circle for another week. Be sure and send me any events or items of interest at the email at the top of this column. I always enjoy hearing from you. Have a great week!