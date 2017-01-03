Pastor In The Pasture by Wendel Elliott: Charging in to 2017 | TSLN.com

The battle lines had been drawn. Horses pawed the ground and pulled at the bit in anticipation. Riders had their lances in hand, raised and awaiting the opportune time to be lowered into a battle ready charge. Brothers were pitted against brothers in this scene. Steadfast looks through squinted eyes showed that each side would not back down. Then the last silent moment fell as the battle cry was raised and horses lunged forward. Hard muscles flexed as hooves grabbed for ground to propel horses and riders in the battle line. Faster and faster each opponent drew closer to each other. Lances came down to a battle ready position. Gaining and gaining ground until the last second…

The battle ground was a dried up dirt tank in the middle of a West Texas ranch. Lances were sotol stalks the riders had broken off at ground level on the way to their reenactment. Five brothers, a few cousins and a couple of close friends were the members of the armies. They were engaged in mock battle and cavalary charges being medieval knights or the 7th Calvary. They were imagining being men of valor!

You may have dreamed of being a knight or cavalary officer as you rode horseback across the pasture as a button. You were charging the objective without fear or recourse. Sometimes those days seem so far away. The responsibilities have come with being an adult, having a wife and family, and the task of providing. Another year has lapsed along with all the things it has brought about. Maybe you were able to carve some marks in the “accomplished” column. Perhaps there are some unfinished ones. I hope and pray that you have some new goals on that New Year’s list to get done in 2017. God has a great vision and purpose for you and your life. What is it that is a burning, passionate burden that He has laid on you to fulfill? Is there something you see that causes you to sense His calling? Does it look too big for you to get done? What plan will you put in place to see that come about and completed by this time next year? It will cost you something because anything worth doing usually does. There will be some things to overcome. You might even have a little fear. If you have Jesus in your life then God sees you as His child but more importantly He sees you as a valiant warrior. In Judges 6:12 we find this account of Gideon, “The angel of the Lord appeared to him and said to him, ‘The Lord is with you, O valiant warrior.’”

Gideon didn’t see himself as such but God did and was able to deliver the Midianites into his hands. God even whittled down Gideon’s army to a mere 300 men. Gideon was outnumbered and didn’t see himself as a valiant warrior. God has called you to a new year and His purposes for you. It may seem that you’re outnumbered and you may not see yourself as a valiant warrior but God does. So, grab rein and mane, put your toe in the stirrup, swing your leg over the cantle, and grab your lance in hand. Go with God and charge 2017 with all you’re worth.

I’ll see ya’ll out in the pasture!