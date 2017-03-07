Pastor in the Pasture Wendel Elliott: Coincidence? | TSLN.com

It was just a chance meeting while standing in line to order a quick bite to eat. Or was it? We have those countless times at the feed store, ranch horse sale, coffee shop/cafe, post office, or on a trip. You've had that time you say a simple, "Howdy," to the person in front or behind you in line. You may even strike up a conversation. If you allow, you might even introduce yourself and ask if they're from around here. Or if you're traveling through and they're a local to get a recommendation of other places to eat or a good place to stay. You may never meet that person again, however what perspective do you put on this meeting? Do you see it as a mere coincidence or happen stance? Perhaps you have a different view of a God ordained meeting? "Well, I don't know if I buy into that preacher."

I used to think, "Well it just happens or we were there at the same time. Nothing else to read into it." I had one of those meetings (one of many since my perspective changed) the other day. There was a young couple about the age of our sons that was sitting at the next table and was in line with us prior. We really didn't have any conversation but I made eye contact with the young man and nodded and said "Howdy" to him. Norma and I finished eating and headed to the car. Then I remembered I had brought some of our books with us on the trip. I reached in the back seat and grabbed a copy and took it back to the young man. I introduced myself and asked him if he and his wife would read the book and let me know what they thought. I left him my email address, thanked him and wished them well. Since that time I wondered if they had read it and what they thought. I recently received an email from him and he thanked me for the book. This is a portion of his email and I left it the way he wrote:

"But it come at a great time ,knowing what I should be doing as husband and father but falling short, with you doing Gods work at the right time was the best wake up call,

I will write you again when done. God is great for you to know to give me the book."

The point isn't about me and Norma or that we wrote a book. The point is are we available. Are you and I making ourselves available to God and His infinite wisdom and plans?

"But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect," (1 Peter 3:15 NIV)

"For we are Godʼs handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." (Ephesians 2:10 NIV)

Don't look at those regular everyday meetings the same way again. God just may have a special purpose and plan. Are you going to be available?

I'll see ya'll out in the pasture!