Pastor in the Pasture Wendel Elliott: Cowboy Romance | TSLN.com

She had the picture in her mind and it had occupied her thoughts for the last couple of weeks. It was a night out, to get dressed up, and have the babysitter watch the kids for a few hours. She envisioned her cowboy with the unusual attire of a suit coat and flowers in hand to pick her up. Heck, he even washed the feed truck! He had cleaned off the dash. He made sure there wouldn’t be anything to fall out of the floorboard when he opened the pickup door. Granted this wasn’t reality but a ranch wife could dream.

He was business as usual leading up to the day. It wasn’t like he didn’t have waters to break ice on, heifers that were calving, and feed and hay to be put out. He remembered the day before, when he had gone to town and was paying for fuel at the convenience store. There it was to the right of the cash register…a display of hearts, cards and candy. He thought to himself, “I forgot!” Then his next thought was, “I can’t get a card and candy at the fillin’ station.” So he found himself at the feed store, after getting a little horse feed, looking through the display cases of Montana Silversmith jewelry and the Leanin’ Tree card stand. (I wouldn’t know of such things)

Fellers, I know that you may not want to be romantic, but what would it hurt if you showed some much needed attention to the one you love? She has been your best friend throughout the years. She has seen you at your worst and best. She stuck by when times were tough and you didn’t know if the cow note was going to be payed off. She has followed you to half a dozen camp jobs and lived in places so remote you have to pipe in sunshine. How about doing a little planning and going to a little extra expense and time to make her feel special.

Men, what has God given you? What has He created for you? He formed and fashioned for you a woman that is a helper but not in the sense we or the world think. This kind of help refers to a life giving help. A help that is like giving someone a drink of water that is dying of thirst. Sounds like the value and worth God puts on her is far greater than this dumb cowboy preacher can wrap his head around. I challenge you to see her in this light. See her from the value and worth that God has placed on her.

Here’s a suggestion for Valentine’s Day, read some of Song of Songs to her, although you might not want to compare her to chapter 1 verse 9 that reads: “I liken you, my darling, to a mare among Pharaoh’s chariot horses.” (Song of Songs 1:9 NIV) It was probably a pretty big compliment back in King Solomon’s day. That Solomon he was a real romantic; not that I’ve been a culprit of “foot in mouth” disease.

“A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.” (Proverbs 31:10-12 NIV)

I’ll see ya’ll out in the pasture!