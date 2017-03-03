Pastor in the Pasture Wendel Elliott: | TSLN.com

Fresh shod hooves, thunder from the pens, on fresh horses that have had a good rest since the fall works. The horses that have broken out in front begin to be checked by the lead riders. The first few miles can be a little fast and furious but then it starts to happen. The horses settle into a long trot with a feeling of knowing what's ahead. It's a trip that ends at one of the camps that starts the spring works. The remuda consisting of 60 to 80 head strong is back at it again. As they make their way to camp the remuda finds a big round water tough where they crowd around in a circle. The sound of horses hooves hitting the ground in a long trot have halted momentarily. Only the sound of geldings gulping water with nostrils flaring as their sides go in and out. Sweat drips off of their necks, withers, down legs to their fetlocks, and off their bellies. It's a good break but there's more trotting ahead and so they start again headed to camp.

If you've had that experience of moving the remuda then you know what I'm talking about. There's a whole lot of lessons we could learn from the remuda. One of them is in that first day of starting the works. Once you've gotten finished moving the remuda, then you turn your horse lose back into the remuda. Then the cow boss, jigger boss, or someone appointed ropes you out a fresh horse.

Sometimes in life we feel like we've been ridden to move the remuda, make the gather, dragged calves, and move the drys. We get tried, exhausted, and spent. Maybe you're a workaholic not taking adequate rest. You see that the beauty of the remuda and having your own string of horses. Those that aren't being used can leisurely graze, rest, and recuperate. You may dream of being able to take a good rest from the rat race. Maybe it's been a while since you and your wife spent a day together just enjoying each other's company. She might have a job and career and you're busy with the ranch and it's hard to connect during the week. Just like having a strategic cycle with your horses in your string, you need a strategic plan in regard to rest and recuperation for yourself and you and your family.

The prophet Elijah found himself in need of some rest and we find part of his story: "Then he lay down under the bush and fell asleep. All at once an angel touched him and said, "Get up and eat." He looked around, and there by his head was some bread baked over hot coals, and a jar of water. He ate and drank and then lay down again. The angel of the Lord came back a second time and touched him and said, "Get up and eat, for the journey is too much for you." So he got up and ate and drank. Strengthened by that food, he traveled forty days and forty nights until he reached Horeb, the mountain of God. There he went into a cave and spent the night. And the word of the Lord came to him: "What are you doing here, Elijah?"" (1 Kings 19:5-9 NIV)

Elijah needed rest and sustenance. Where are you needing to pull back a little? What is the Lord leading you to do that you may need to rest because, "the journey is too much for you" in your current state. Get the rest you need and be prepared better to face what God has ahead.

I'll see ya'll out in the pasture!