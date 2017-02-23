Ranch rodeo entry, barrels, Ward benefit | TSLN.com

As I write this mid-week, there's a storm headed toward our region. I hope it misses us. We've finally bared off most of the grass and are getting a respite from feeding every bite the stock gets. It's so nice to see the grass again and to see the cows out grazing it.

The Wyo Wild Ride Ranch Rodeo entries open on March 1 at 8 a.m. The WSRRA sanctioned event will be held June 24. That's not all that will be happening that weekend though! On June 23 there will be barrel and team roping jackpots, women's steer stopping, and ranch bronc riding. On June 24 will be the ranch rodeo, which is limited to 15 teams, and the elite horse sale with only 25 horses being accepted after careful screening. One June 25 will be the youth rodeo. The Wyo Wild Ride weekend has something for the whole family, plus a great gathering of gear makers with their wares on display and for sale. For info on the event or to enter the ranch rodeo, call Tiffany at 307-670-7037.

If you want to hit three barrel races in one weekend, then this is the lineup for you! The Wright Jackpot Association will have an NWBRA open and youth barrel race Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m at the Agri-plex, Wright, Wyo. The arena will open up at 2:30 and exhibitions will be run at 4. The next day, March 11, also at the Agri-plex in Wright, will be the Right Turn series hosted by Lori Robinson and Kelly Caldwell. The next day, Sunday, March 12, you can travel north to the Cam-Plex in Gillette for the pro barrel series. For more info on any of these events, call Janie at 605-210-3179.

Golliher's Spring Barrel Series kicks off on March 18 at Belle Fourch, S.D. Exhibitions are at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., peewees run at noon and then the youth and open. Other dates are April 1, 22,and 29, and May 6 for the finals. You can find out more by calling Jerry or Sue at 605-642-5363 or Zeann at 605-641-2926. Always call ahead before hauling if the weather is questionable.

March 31-April 1 will be the CBR Bull Riding and Bucking Horses, plus a Ned LeDoux concert at the Event Center in Casper, Wyo. It's sanctioned with the UBHA and BHBA and has $15,000 added in the bull riding, $2500 added in the bronc riding, $2500 added in the 4 and 5 year old futurity, $1000 for the 2 and 3 year old futurity, and $500 added in the yearling futurity. Top three in each futurity class will have BHBA incentives. For more information, call 701-400-4534.

Vern Ward is doing pretty well, folks, and has gone to Craig Institute in Colorado for rehab. There will be a benefit auction for him and his family on April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Belle Fourche, S.D. With both live and silent auction, there's a need for items to be donated, so if you have something, you can mail them to Vern Ward Family Benefit, c/o Tim and Chandy Olson, 19284 False Bottom Creek, St. Onge, SD 57779. You can also drop them off with Chad Pelster at 1st Interstate Bank in Belle Fourche, or Melanie Crowser at Scoggins Vet Clinic at Belle. The Wards are also short of good horse hay, so if you'd like to donate some hay, please call Scott at 605-641-3435. For more info on any of this, call Angela at 605-641-3436 or Faye at 605-208-6388.

That's my circle for another week! Hang in there, spring is almost here!