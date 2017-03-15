Spring maybe, southern plains fires, Vern Ward benefit, Larson clinic, Vold passes | TSLN.com

It's been kind of tough several weeks, not only here but other places as well. I was really in need of the gladdening song of the meadowlark today when I went to get the mail. I remember in the aftermath of the Atlas blizzard that as I stood on the step just taking in the snow that the song of the meadowlark was like a promise that I and everyone else would get through the ordeal. Kind of like God's promise to Noah with the rainbow. He sends his message of hope and comfort when we need it most but we must listen and see it.

I can't even imagine what it's like on those southern plains that have been scorched by the fires. Hundreds of thousands of miles of fences wiped out, tens of thousands of head of stock killed or injured so badly that they had to be, a million plus acres of grass and habitat burned to the ground, along with homes, buildings, and worst of all, human lives lost. With so much horror on every front, those folks are still hard at the job of living and helping each other.

Many others are reaching out to help with hay, fencing supplies, money and sweat labor. There are many very good organizations that are collecting donations, including state stockgrower and cattlemen's associations. You can find a lot online, and if you're a Facebook user, there are many listed on there on the livestock sites. Pick one or three and help wherever you can. Even if it doesn't seem like much to you, if you and 1,000 others donate a little, it adds up. Remember when? The livestock community, nationwise, sticks together and helps each other. Let's not let them down. Of course, your continued prayers would also be most welcome.

Closer to home, don't forget the Vern Ward benefit that will be held at the Branding Iron, Belle Fourche, S.D., on April 1, 7 p.m. Vern is doing better and should be home by now and continuing his therapy there.

The Larry Larson photography clinic will be May 26-28 at the Highview Ranch Quarter Horses, Rapid City, S.D. You may be able to get in this fantastic clinic yet, so call Larry on his cell at 605-390-8610 or at home and leave a message at 605-393-0900. You can also email him at llp.photographics@gmail.com.

Rodeo producer extraordinaire, Harry Vold, passed away this past week. He died in his sleep at his home in Avondale, Colo. at age 93. He'd had rodeo stock at every NFR since the first one in 1959. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1995 and was named Legend of ProRodeo in 2009. My condolences to his daughters Kirsten Vold and Donna Larson and their families. Kirsten will continue the rodeo company.

Well, that's my circle for another week. My horse is tired so I think I'll unsaddle and turn him out for a rest. Be sure and send me any items of interest and upcoming events that you would like shared here. I always like to help out if I can. Have a blessed week. Take a moment and listen for that meadowlark. It will do your heart good.