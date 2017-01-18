The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Benefits for Arlen Hulm and KC Carden, Crook Co. Horsemen’s meeting, team sorting, ranch roping | TSLN.com

It finally got above freezing today and it positively feels like summer time out there! We have been in that bubble of cold air that would have us at just above zero when folks 30 miles away were in the 30s. The sunshine is really nice too and the stock is really enjoying getting warmed up.

The wind finally quit blowing the snow around for a few days so we could get the corrals dug out and the cows in to work. It’s certainly the latest I’ve ever weaned heifer calves, but between the corrals being full of snow and it being so bitter cold, it just hadn’t happened. I’ll bet those old cows are glad to be rid of those big babies!

There will be an Online benefit auction for Arlen Hulm, Faith, S.D. There are some great items on the auction and more coming in daily. Check it out on Facebook at “Benefit Auction for Arlen Hulm” to look it over. Bidding will start Jan. 27, 6 p.m. and end Jan. 29, 6 p.m. If you aren’t a computer person or Facebooker, you can still help out. There’s a fund set up at Dakota Plains Federal Credit Union for Arlen. Send money to DPFCU, Attn: Arlen Hulm fund, P.O. Box 549, Faith, SD 57626. Arlen is undergoing more cancer treatments and this fundraiser will help he and his wife with travel expenses and medical care.

The Crook County Horsemen’s Association meeting that was postponed in January will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m., at The Longhorn in Sundance, Wyo. For more information, call Shannon Haugen at 307-680-7243.

There will be a benefit ranch sorting at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., for KC Carden, from Kaycee, Wyo. He is a young husband and daddy who was recently diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. Proceeds will go toward helping he and his family with medical bills. The sorting will be a RSNC sanctioned event with a BBQ, and silent auction featuring stallion breedings, antelope hunts, and more. You can find out more on Facebook at “Enter Up For KC”. You can also help by going to the GoFundMe account to donate at http://www.gofundme.com/kc-cardens-medical-fund. For more information, call Pam Harr at 307-351-4148, Coby White at 307-340-0941 or ManDee Moore at 307-216-0236.

There will be a ranch roping at the Horse Palace, Laurel, Mont., on Feb. 19. Signup is at noon and the roping starts at 1 p.m.

AQHA’s Best Remuda Award nominations are due by March 1. If you or someone you know would like to be considered, you may download the application and review the criteria at http://www.aqha.com/news.

The WyMont 2 & 3 Man Team Sorting Jackpot Series at Keyser Creek Arena, Columbus, Mont., will be Feb. 18-19 and March 18-19. The first day of each is the two man, with the second day the three man. Of course, it’s open to both men and women. You can call Mike Arzy at 307-752-1992 or Connie Schaad at 406-633-0057 for info, plus you can pre-enter with Connie too.

Well, that wraps up my circle for another week. I hope to see you all at the Black Hills Stock Show!