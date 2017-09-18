To our TSLN Readers: Please excuse our growing pains!

Hello!

First and foremost, thank you for continuing to read and rely on us for the news and stories you need to keep up with the ag industry. We sincerely appreciate the trust you place in us as your information and marketing partner; it's an honor and a responsibility we take seriously.

In the next month, we will be integrating new production software that will ultimately improve our publication's appearance, as well as invoice accuracy and clarity, and most importantly assist us in delivering superior customer service when it comes to your subscription and marketing needs.

We expect that the benefits of this switch will easily and seamlessly integrate, but as this is a complicated, many-faceted transition, we want to be up-front about the possibility of a few glitches.

I want to apologize ahead of time for any inconvenience or issues you may experience. Accordingly, we welcome your feedback, concerns or suggestions. As always, we want to know if your paper didn't show up, an ad printed incorrectly, or an invoice isn't accurate. It's even more important now, as we work through the bugs of this new system. I assure you, we're working to avoid these challenges, but if they happen, please let us know as soon as possible, so we can fix the issue and avoid further problems.

Please call any of our local and toll free numbers in the front of our paper if you need assistance with your subscription, billing, and/or advertising during this process. I've also included my personal contact information below, which you're welcome to use anytime.

Thanks again for trusting us with your news, information, printing and advertising needs. Please don't hesitate to let us know how we're doing and where we can improve; we love to hear from you!

Best,

Sabrina "Bree" Poppe

Publisher

Tri-State Livestock News // Farmer & Rancher Exchange // The Fence Post

(605) 639-0356 cell // spoppe@tsln-fre.com