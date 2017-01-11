Whitchers honored, Lockwood wins at Madison Square Garden, dummy roping, WinterFest | TSLN.com

It’s one more day closer to spring! The weatherman is saying that there’s a warmup headed out way in the next week or so. I’m so confident that he is right and that the snow will melt, now is the time to get the hay hauled in while the road is clear and wide enough to get a semi down it and a place cleared off to put it. If there was one more direction for the wind to blow, we’d have drifts packed in from that direction too!

The SDQHA Conventions and awards presentation was held last weekend. I was thrilled to hear that Jim and the late Ethel Whitcher of Whitcher Quarter Horses were honored as Producers of the Year. They have raised good horses in the Scenic country for years and the honor couldn’t go to nicer folks. Congratulations, Jim. Wouldn’t Ethel have been thrilled?

Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont., won the 2017 PBR opener held at Madison Square Garden. He’s the pride of Volberg and the 2016 Rookie of the Year in the PBR. Jess was the only bull rider to make a score on all four head of the bulls at the Garden. That’s quite an achievement in and of itself. If those PBR bulls get any tougher, they’re going to have to make it a timed event instead of a scored event! Congrats Jess!

There will be a Dummy Roping on January 28 at Sidney, Montana’s VFW. The proceeds will benefit the Neal “Earl” Hermanson Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Horse Competition. Entries open from 3-4 p.m. with the roping starting at 4:30 with the kids first. It’s a pick one, draw one for $20 and the top 15 teams go to the short go and calcutta.

On Feb. 11 the Cam-Plex will be the place to be for the Winter Fest Bull Riding/Steer Riding/Mutton Bustin’. I don’t know for sure which part of the Cam-plex, so get there early and drive around until you find it! To enter, call Anna at 406-401-5404 or 307-682-3662.

Consignments are officially open for the Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale that will be in Bowman, N.D. on May 14. The deadline to get your horse in is March 15. You can download a consigment form at http://www.bowmanauctionmarket.com/southwest-select-broke-horse-sale. For more info, call Grant DeSaye at 406-670-6643.

There will be an Andrea Huft Horsemanship and Barrel Clinic Mar. 17-19 at Clayton Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. The clinic is geared toward the intermediate to advanced riders and is limited to 10 people. It’s $300/person with a $100 deposit to hold your spot. You can audit for $30/day or $50/weekend. Send deposit to Andrea Huft, P.O. Box 871, Baker, MT 59313. You can learn more about Andrea and her methods at http://www.obarobarrelhorses.com.

The 17th Annual RQHBA Horse Sale, held at Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, S.D. is now accepting a very limited number of select riding horses for their Aug. 27 sale. You can check out the sale itself and probably get a consignment form at http://www.RQHBA.com. You can also call Gary Mailloux at 605-347-3294 or Brad Wood at 307-467-5401 for more information.

Well, that’s my snowy circle for the week. Stay warm, safe and thankful every day. Have a great week.