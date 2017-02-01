Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Box O Ranch, California Chrome retired, clinics, Korkow Rodeo school | TSLN.com

As of this writing, the weather and miscellaneous events have prevented me from taking in the Black Hills Stock Show. I’m sure it did the same for some of you too. I always enjoy it and the best part is seeing so many people I know and meeting new folks. Oh well, I guess there’s next year, right?

Congrats to the Box O Ranch from Gordon, Neb., on being named the 2016 AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder of the Year. The owners, Jecca and Cash Ostrander run about 800 head of mother cows and use a string of good, home raised horses, to take care of the daily work. It’s always neat to see real ranching folks win one of these awards.

I was saddened to see California Chrome not win the rich Pegasus Stakes. He had a tough deal at the get-go with the wide, outside post in such a big field of horses, plus the gritty Arrogate had a good inside position. The Pegasus was a Grade I stakes for 1 1/8 mile with a $12 million purse. Arrogate won it handily with a 4 3/4 length lead while Chrome came in at 9th place. The old saying is that a horse only has so many races in him and apparently this one was one too many. But, California Chrome still retired as the richest race horse in North America for all time with a purse of $14,752,650 accumulated over his career with 10 Graded Stakes wins, seven of them Grade I. He was still sound and healthy, so moved on to the breeding shed at Taylor Farms for a modest $40,000 breeding fee. I’m looking forward to seeing what he sires down the road.

On Feb. 21, Philip Livestock, Philip, S.D. will be holding an open consignment horse sale right after the cattle sale.

A clinic called Introduction to Reined Cowhorse will be Mar. 25 at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. Teachers will be Jason Patrick and Mackenzie Holmberg and they will cover reined cowhorse with the basics of cutting, reining and cowhorse covered. Cost to get in with a horse (limited to two horses) is $600 and you can just watch for $15. For more information, email kenzieholmberg@gmail.com. You can learn more about Jason Patrick at http://www.whisperingwillowsranch.com.

The 32nd Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School will be April 28-30 at the ranch, Pierre, S.D. There’s a $50 deposit due before April 15 and the entry is $295.40 including sales tax. Entry form and waiver of liability (for those 19 and under) can be found on Facebook under 2017 Korkow Ranch Rodeo School. I’ll get more info to you as it comes to me.

There will be a Bob Loomis reining clinic at Sheridan, Wyo., June 2-3. The clinic is hosted by Cowboy States Reining Horse Associaiton. Reservations and a deposit are required, so call Nancy Pfeiffer at 307-673-1331 for information. There will also be a NRHA show on June 4 at the same venue.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a good week and send me anything you’d like to see shared here!