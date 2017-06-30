Perdue promotes beef in China | TSLN.com

The Agriculture Department today distributed a picture of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and others marking the distribution of the first U.S. beef in China in 13 years, along with a statement on his activities during his trip.

Perdue had scheduled a call to U.S. reporters early today, but it was canceled due to his travel schedule.

In a news release, USDA said that Perdue today joined with U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad to slice a Nebraska prime rib in a Beijing ceremony, formally marking the return of U.S. beef to the Chinese market after a 13-year hiatus. Perdue celebrated the reintroduction of American beef products to China after shipments were halted at the end of 2003 after the discovery of a single case of mad cow disease in the United States.

The return of U.S. beef and beef products is a part of the U.S.-China 100-Day Action Plan announced by the Trump administration on May 11, with the first shipment of U.S. beef arriving in China on June 19, USDA noted.

"Beef is a big deal in China, and I'm convinced that when the Chinese people get a taste of U.S. beef, they're going to want more of it," Perdue said in the release. "These products coming into China are safe, wholesome, and very delicious. This is also a good harbinger of the kind of relationship that can be developed. We hope there are other things we can cooperate on, and we're going to use U.S. beef as the forerunner."

Also today, Perdue held a series of meetings with Chinese government officials, including Vice Premier Wang Yang and Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu, to discuss expanding trade between the United States and China, USDA said.

Following today's events in Beijing, Perdue planned to travel Saturday to Shanghai, where he will tour a major Chinese supermarket where other American products are offered.

–The Hagstrom Report