Pioneers recognized for dedication to livestock industry, Black Hills Stock Show | TSLN.com

Four plaques were presented to local legends in the ranching community on Feb. 4, 2017, during the Black Hills Stock Show Pioneer Breakfast.

The committee honored Iris Day, Dan and Bev Lindblom, Slim McNaught and Ray Godfrey.

Committee member Nancy Maynard appreciated the support from local sponsors. “Thank you, McPhersons for the plaques, and sponsors Star of the West for the hat, Lindskov Automotive, Batchelder Piano, Mt States Security, Jenners, Teri Jo Mctighe, Central States Fair, Breakfast Mikes Grill & Catering.” She also thanked MC Harold Delbridge and the many volunteers that helped carry out the event.

–staff report