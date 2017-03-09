Politico: Herbster dines with Trump | TSLN.com

Politico: Herbster dines with Trump

Charles Herbster, the Nebraska cattle rancher who led Donald Trump's agricultural advisory committee during the presidential election campaign, had dinner with the president at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, a source with direct knowledge of their dinner told Politico, the publication reported Tuesday.

Herbster, a big Trump donor, is considered to be a candidate for Agriculture deputy secretary, but he and Trump did not discuss it at dinner, "probably in part because the setting was so public," the Politico source added.

R-CALF USA, the Montana-based ranch group, recently recommended that Trump appoint Herbster as deputy secretary, Politico noted. R-CALF's biggest issue was country-of-origin labeling for red meat, which the United States repealed following a World Trade Organization decision that the program as implemented violated WTO rules.

–The Hagstrom Report