Politico: Menu labeling likely to survive | TSLN.com

The provision in the Affordable Care Act requiring restaurants and other establishments serving food to label for calories is likely to survive a repeal of the act because it does not affect the federal budget and could not be passed under budget reconciliation, Politico reported today.

The article noted that the National Restaurant Association lobbied for the provision in the law and said that convenience stores, grocery stores and theaters that opposed their inclusion have gone to the work of implementing it and only want tweaks to make compliance easier.

–The Hagstrom Report