Politico: Roberts opposes SNAP block grant | TSLN.com

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Tuesday he is opposed to the House proposals to turn the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) into a block grant to the states, Politico reported.

"I'm asking you to explain to folks why we need to keep the farm bill together and explain to folks why we shouldn't block grant SNAP and explain to folks what reforms can be made to this program," Roberts told the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference, which is cosponsored by the Food Research & Action Center and Feeding America.

"If we work together we can be successful in getting a bill passed and signed into law despite those who would like to see us fail," Roberts added.

When attendees at the anti-hunger conference went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, they said, "no cuts, no block grants, and no structural changes to the federal nutrition programs," a FRAC spokeswoman said.

FRAC also released a summary of the anti-hunger community's views that was signed by more than 3,000 national and state organizations.

–The Hagstrom Report